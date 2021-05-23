10 local outdoor yoga events to get your zen

As the promise of summer looms large, it’s only natural to want to soak up the long, sunny days after the dreary, cooped-up winter. Outdoor yoga classes provide a great excuse to bask in the good weather while getting in a relaxing (but still sweat-inducing) workout. From goat yoga on a Bedford farm to a sunset vinyasa on a South End beach, these 10 classes will be sure to have you communing with Mother Nature. Mask requirements, inclement weather protocols, and equipment and registration policies vary by class, so be sure to check out the individual listings before you book a spot.

Advertisement

Fight the Sunday scaries all June long with yoga instructor Lindsey Hagopian. The $20 fee gets you an hour-long workout in the South End’s Blackstone Square park, plus a brunch, salad, or grain bowl item from nearby Eastern Mediterranean restaurant anoush’ella. A stretch and a snack! June 6, 13, 20, and 27. Blackstone Square, 1535 Washington St., Boston. $20. eventbrite.com

Outdoor Yoga by the Charles River

For a slow burn, check out Spira Politis’ tri-weekly classes, which boast tranquil views of the Charles River. Mindful Yoga classes are held Mondays and Saturdays, but if you want an added challenge, check out her Mindful Flow with Strength classes on Thursdays to really make you sweat. Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays through July 15. North Point Park, 6 Museum Way, Cambridge. $20. spirayogashala.com/join-a-class

Sweat: The Street Outdoor Fitness Series

To namaste near Newton, look no further than the twice-weekly classes offered by the Higher Love Yoga Project on the green of The Street, an open-air shopping market in Chestnut Hill. On Thursdays, get moving to a beat-based Yoga Sculpt class, which combines yoga with high-intensity interval training for a bodyweight workout. Saturdays keep the high-energy playlist but slow it down with a power vinyasa class with meditation opportunities. Through August (check website for up-to-date schedule). The Street Chestnut Hill, 55 Boylston St., Chestnut Hill. Thursday classes are free, Saturday classes are $20. thestreetchestnuthill.com/events

Advertisement

Yogis will have the opportunity to get zen with some new four-legged friends during Goat Yoga at Chip-In Farm in Bedford. Farmers Helper

Goat Yoga at Chip-In Farm

If you’d rather hear bleats than beats, this goat yoga class is for you. Located at Chip-In Farm in Bedford, this class includes 50 minutes of yoga as baby goats roam around, and 10 minutes for animal cuddling and photo-ops. Occupational hazards include goats climbing on you in the middle of a pose, but hey: Kids will be kids. May 29-30. Chip-In Farm, 201 Hartwell Road, Bedford. $25. eventbrite.com

Yoga in Franklin Park

Now in its seventh year, Yoga in Franklin Park gives attendees the chance to do downward dog in Dorchester. The class — co-sponsored by 4 Corners Yoga and Wellness and Franklin Park Coalition — is taught by Linda Wellness Warrior, who specializes in adaptable and accessible yoga. This vinyasa class requires no experience, integrates the surrounding nature, and is free (but donation-based). Saturdays from June 5-Oct. 2. Franklin Park (Schoolmaster Hill), 1 Circuit Drive, Boston. Free. lindawellnesswarrior.com

Andrea Savino Residencies

Since 2018, power vinyasa specialist Andrea Savino has held Yoga in the Beer Garden, an outdoor residency at the Remnant Brewing Company in Somerville. This summer, in addition to those Saturday classes, she’ll also lead two other weekly series: one at the Bower Boston, also on Saturdays, and one on the rooftop of Somerville’s Montaje Apartments on Mondays. She’s also offering a one-time free class at the Smith in Boston on June 6, which will be followed by light bites from South End Buttery. Various dates and locations through September. $10-15. andreasavino.com/classes

Advertisement

Yoga in the Park

If once or twice a week isn’t enough for you, the Yoga in the Park series offered by Coolidge Yoga helps you do sun salutations every day of the week. Their vinyasa flow classes in Brookline’s Knyvet Square and Minot Rose Garden are held in the morning, afternoon, and evening, accommodating even the busiest of schedules. Through June 21. Minot Rose Garden, St. Paul Street and Freeman Street, Brookline; Knyvet Square St. Paul Stand, Amory Street., Brookline. $20. coolidgeyoga.com/in-person-yoga

Waterfront Wellness — Sunset Flow

To start or end your day on a zen note, sign up for one of instructor Jenna Hill’s Friday Sunset Flow or Sunday Morning Flow classes set against the backdrop of the Boston Harbor. Both hour-long classes — which run weekly through October — are free and all-levels. Fridays and Sundays through October. The Anchor, 1 Shipyard Park, Charlestown. Free. jennahillyoga.com/booking

Pleasure Bay Beach Yoga

Morgan Chase of daisyface flow Yoga & Meditation is reviving her oceanside yoga classes on Pleasure Bay Beach in Southie for its fourth season. With four all-level, vinyasa-style classes a week — Feel Good Flow on Wednesdays, FriYAY Flow on Fridays, Weekend Warrior on Saturdays, and Sunday Serenity on Sundays — every yogi can find a fit. Be on the lookout for pop-up sessions, which she announces on her Instagram stories. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Pleasure Bay Beach, 1909-1913 William J Day Blvd., Boston. $10. daisyfaceflow.com/beach-yoga-1

Advertisement

Seaport Sweat

The lineup of the sixth season of Seaport Sweat offers a bevy of yoga options: Mindful Warrior Yoga on Mondays, Yoga Sculpt on Thursdays, and Vinyasa Yoga on Fridays. Feeling adventurous? Try out one of the series’ other free workouts, like zumba or athletic conditioning. If you’re not comfortable going in-person, don’t fret — every class is streamed on Instagram Live. Through Oct. 29. Seaport Common, 85 Northern Ave., Boston. Free. bostonseaport.xyz/seaport-sweat

Follow Dana Gerber on Twitter @DanaGerber6.