The AAPI History I Carry With Me: Cinda Danh

I’m celebrating AAPI Heritage Month by honoring myself and my community. I’m the first AAPI woman to run for elected office in Lynn. While the path as a first anything, or as a trailblazer is never easy or always successful, what matters most is being able to hold space for others so that the pathway to success is easier for all of us.

“My name is Cinda and my life is a beautiful resistance because of my continued existence in spaces that weren’t made for me and spaces that have ignored my existence.

It’s not about me. It’s about our shared mission and values and if I can help to empower, share my blueprint, or hold space, I’m all for it. We need each other, we need our communities to stand with us and for us.”

Danh is a state and local associate at ActBlue and currently serves as a commissioner on the Asian American Commission. As an alumni of the Asian American Women’s Political Initiative, they serve as a mentor to the fellows.

