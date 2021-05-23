Dorchester man arrested on gun charges after he allegedly threatened man with a pistol

Police arrested a Dorchester man early Sunday morning for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition after he allegedly threatened another man with a gun, officials said.

Officers were on patrol near 70 Talbot Ave. in Dorchester around 12:15 a.m. when they were approached by a man who said he had been threatened by someone brandishing a handgun, Boston police said in a statement. The officers then located the suspect, Michael Thomas, 30, standing next to a parked car, police said.

Thomas was arrested after police found a 9mm Taurus 62C pistol on the floor of the car, the statement said. Thomas faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm (second and subsequent offense), unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a large-capacity feeding device, and being an armed career criminal, according to police. He will be arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court.