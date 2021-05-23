Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze in Tewksbury

Firefighters in Tewksbury are battling a three-alarm blaze that broke out in an apartment building on Sunday afternoon, officials said.
A third alarm was struck Sunday evening as fire and smoke poured through the roof at the three-story building on Randolph Drive, according to Tewksbury fire Captain Gary Kerr.
The second alarm was struck at 5:03 p.m., Kerr said.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
