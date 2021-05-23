Gorbea expected to announce run for governor of Rhode Island

On Sunday night, Gorbea sent an email to her top supporters, saying that on Monday “I will announce my next step in the ongoing effort to make our beloved state better.” The message concludes by asking for a campaign donation, saying, “I will forever be grateful that you took a chance and elected me in 2014. I hope I can earn your support in my next step.”

PROVIDENCE — Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea is expected to announce on Monday that she is running for governor in 2022, sources told the Globe.

On Sunday, Gorbea declined to comment on whether she will officially launch her gubernatorial campaign on Monday, but she said, “I’ve been thinking long and hard about this possibility.”

Advertisement

Gorbea, 53, of North Kingstown, became the first Hispanic elected to statewide office in New England when she became secretary of state in 2015.

She is expected to be an early entrant in a highly competitive Democratic field that could include Governor Daniel J. McKee, General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, and Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz.

Gorbea raised $159,000 in the first quarter of this year, bringing her campaign account to $546,539, according to reports filed with the state Board of Elections. That represents less than half of the $1.3 million in campaign cash that Magaziner has amassed, and it’s well short of the $955,313 in Elorza’s campaign account. But it still exceeds the $451,367 that McKee has collected.

Born in Puerto Rico, Gorbea earned a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University’s School of International and Public Affairs and a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs.

Gorbea served as deputy secretary of state from 2002 to 2006 when Matt Brown was secretary of state. She was the Rhode Island Foundation’s program officer for economic and community development, and she was founding president of the Rhode Island Latino Civic Fund. She also worked for Fleet Securities and was executive director of HousingWorks RI for five-and-a-half years.

Advertisement

In the letter to supporters, Gorbea notes she has been secretary of state for more than six years.

“Together, we have delivered good government to citizens across the state and had a blast doing so,” she wrote. “We passed automated voter registration, made it easier for entrepreneurs to start small businesses, cracked down on violations of lobbying rules, and so much more. "

But, she said, “While we have created so much progress here in the Ocean State, there’s still room to grow.”





Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.