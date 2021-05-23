Man in ‘unstable’ condition after being ejected from car in Lakeville crash

A man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after the car he was driving went off the road and into a wooded area in Lakeville on Sunday, officials said.
The fire department was called to the scene at the corner of Southworth and Leonard streets, a residential area, at 5:12 p.m.. First responders found the driver had been ejected from the car, according to Lakeville Fire Chief Mike O’Brien.
The man was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital, a 33-minute drive, O’Brien said. He described the driver’s medical condition as “unstable.”
Images of the crash scene shared by the Lakeville Fire Department on Twitter show the silver two-door vehicle with significant damage and the front end smashed in, while pieces of the car’s body lie scattered in the area.
Significant crash at Southworth and Leonard Street today, just after 5 pm. One person transported to RIH with life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/qMxt0dnqVt— Lakeville Fire Dept. (@LakevilleMAFD) May 23, 2021
