Man in ‘unstable’ condition after being ejected from car in Lakeville crash

A man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after the car he was driving went off the road and into a wooded area in Lakeville on Sunday, officials said.

The fire department was called to the scene at the corner of Southworth and Leonard streets, a residential area, at 5:12 p.m.. First responders found the driver had been ejected from the car, according to Lakeville Fire Chief Mike O’Brien.

The man was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital, a 33-minute drive, O’Brien said. He described the driver’s medical condition as “unstable.”