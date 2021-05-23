Mass. COVID-19 figures continue to fall as state approaches end to public health restrictions Saturday

Governor Charlie Baker, citing the state’s headway in battling the virus, told reporters during a press conference earlier this month that he planned to officially end Massachusetts’ State of Emergency on June 15.

Numbers of new cases and hospitalizations have declined to levels not seen for months, while the state has fully vaccinated nearly half of its roughly 6.9 million residents.

Massachusetts continues to see declines in several key COVID-19 measures, as the state approaches the long-awaited end to many of the restrictions that reshaped daily life for more than a year.

“I think what I would say is that we have made tremendous progress, and that’s why we are able to do what we’re doing here and what we’re proposing here today,” Baker told reporters.

The state’s COVID-19 dashboard reported that the seven-day average number of new confirmed cases has been declining since mid-April and dropped to about 310 cases Saturday. A number that low hasn’t been reported since late August, according to state data.

Declining seven-day averages in hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate were also reported. Hospitalizations fell to about 324 Sunday, a level not reported since October.

Deaths have been declining since January, and current figures are far below the scores of daily deaths the state reported during dark days earlier in the pandemic.

But the crisis continues to take a lethal toll: The state reported on Sunday a seven-day average of about eight new daily deaths from the virus.

State officials have not declared victory against COVID-19 and some health restrictions will remain in place. Face coverings will be required on public transit, inside health care facilities, and in other settings hosting vulnerable populations, according to a Baker administration statement.

And although four of the seven state mass vaccination sites are scheduled to close by the end of next month, the drive to vaccinate people will continue at regional and mobile sites.

As of Sunday, the state reported that more than 3.4 million people in Massachusetts have been fully vaccinated, including those who have received both doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single-shot dose from Johnson & Johnson.

More than 4 million have received their first doses, including 12- to 15-year-olds, who became eligible for Pfizer vaccines on May 13. As of Thursday, more than 51,000 newly eligible adolescents had received their first shots.

















