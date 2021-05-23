Police identify woman who died after her boat capsized off Scituate

Officers at the scene learned the boat had been overcome by sea conditions and lost power while entering the New Inlet, the statement said.

Scituate police and fire departments, and the harbormaster received reports of the boat in distress in the mouth of the North River just off the beach area known as the Spit at about 4:45 p.m., Scituate police said in a statement Sunday afternoon. They also received reports that Warner had gone overboard and was missing.

The operator and the other passenger, only identified as an elderly woman, were safely brought to the beach, the statement said. The woman was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

“An on-scene unified command post was established on Moorland Road overlooking the incident scene to coordinate the search of the waters and shoreline of 3rd and 4th cliffs and into the New Inlet,” the statement said.

The search included a coordinated side-scan sonar search of the waters and a cutter, small boat, and helicopter from the Coast Guard, the statement said.

The crew of the USCG Cutter Marlin alerted search teams at about 9:45 p.m. that they had found Warner in the waters outside of the New Inlet, the statement said.

Warner, who was not wearing a life jacket, is the sixth boater to die in the Northeast in May, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.

“Unfortunately, this is a tragic incident that highlights how quickly conditions can change on the water and the inherent dangers of boating, particularly in this area where the North and South Rivers converge with the open ocean,” Scituate police said in the statement.

