Three people hospitalized after Mattapan hit-and-run

Three adults were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a hit-and-run in Mattapan early Sunday morning, police said.
The crash at 34 Hallowell St. was reported at 1:37 a.m., Officer Stephen McNulty, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department, said in a brief phone interview.
No arrests had been made as of 8:50 a.m., and the investigation remains active and ongoing, he said.
No further information was available.
