Three people hospitalized after Mattapan hit-and-run

By Andrew Stanton Globe Correspondent,Updated May 23, 2021, 1 hour ago

Three adults were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a hit-and-run in Mattapan early Sunday morning, police said.

The crash at 34 Hallowell St. was reported at 1:37 a.m., Officer Stephen McNulty, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department, said in a brief phone interview.

No arrests had been made as of 8:50 a.m., and the investigation remains active and ongoing, he said.

No further information was available.

