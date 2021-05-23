Two fishermen rescued after wave carries them into waters off Gloucester

Two fishermen were rescued Saturday evening after they were pulled into the water by a wave along the Gloucester shoreline, officials said Sunday.

The pair were part of a group that was fishing on the rocks of Rafe’s Chasm, Fire Chief Eric Smith, Police Chief Edward Conley, Harbormaster T.J. Ciarametaro, and Coast Guard Station Gloucester Commander John Roberts said in a statement.

When two bystanders saw the men swept into the ocean, they jumped in and managed to pull one man back to safety, but the other was dragged farther from the shore by the currents, according to the statement.