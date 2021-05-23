Two fishermen rescued after wave carries them into waters off Gloucester

Two fishermen were rescued Saturday evening after they were pulled into the water by a wave along the Gloucester shoreline, officials said Sunday.
The pair were part of a group that was fishing on the rocks of Rafe’s Chasm, Fire Chief Eric Smith, Police Chief Edward Conley, Harbormaster T.J. Ciarametaro, and Coast Guard Station Gloucester Commander John Roberts said in a statement.
When two bystanders saw the men swept into the ocean, they jumped in and managed to pull one man back to safety, but the other was dragged farther from the shore by the currents, according to the statement.
Advertisement
Emergency responders from the Gloucester harbormaster’s office and the US Coast Guard rescued the man about 500 feet from shore, where he was found clinging to a lobster buoy, authorities said.
He was treated at the harbormaster’s dock and then taken by Gloucester Fire paramedics to a nearby hospital. The other man was also transported to a hospital, authorities said. The two rescuers were also treated at the scene but were not hospitalized. No one sustained life-threatening injuries, according to the statement.
“This rescue was a terrific example of a joint effort between the police, fire and harbormaster’s office as well as the Coast Guard,” Smith said in the statement.
Conley urged the public “to use extreme caution whenever fishing near the shore and to always be aware of your surroundings.”