fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two people shot on Greenwich Street in Lower Roxbury

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated May 23, 2021, 1 hour ago

Police were responding to a report of two people shot on Greenwich Street in Lower Roxbury on Sunday afternoon.

Police received 911 calls reporting shots fired at 21 Greenwich St. at 4:25 p.m., according to Officer Stephen McNulty, a department spokesperson.

Police said two victims were found suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

Boston Globe video