Police were responding to a report of two people shot on Greenwich Street in Lower Roxbury on Sunday afternoon.
Police received 911 calls reporting shots fired at 21 Greenwich St. at 4:25 p.m., according to Officer Stephen McNulty, a department spokesperson.
Police said two victims were found suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.