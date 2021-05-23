Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting ride-share driver

A vehicle then pulled up next to him, and the officer observed a passenger, later identified as Charlotte Beasley, allegedly beating the driver, the statement said.

An MBTA Transit Police officer was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Southampton Street at about 11:45 p.m. and heard a woman screaming for help, transit police said in a statement Saturday.

A 62-year-old Boston woman was arrested Friday night for allegedly assaulting a ride-share driver in Roxbury, transit police said.

The officer then “immediately exited his vehicle and took affirmative actions to end the assault,” the statement said.

Advertisement

The 37-year-old driver, who was not identified, told the officer she is a ride-share driver and that Beasley allegedly began assaulting her “without provocation” after picking her up, the statement said.

Beasley faces assault and battery charges, the statement said.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.