Mass. reports 34,520 new vaccinations Sunday

By John Hilliard Globe Staff,Updated May 23, 2021, 1 hour ago
A man is given a COVID-19 test at a mobile testing site.
A man is given a COVID-19 test at a mobile testing site.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 34,520 to 7,517,379, state officials reported Sunday.

The number of new vaccinations was fewer than on Saturday, when 48,756 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 85.1 percent of the 8,836,700 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 4,079,138 first shots and 3,197,538 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported a total of 240,703 people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 3,438,241.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands and caused more than 17,000 deaths in the state.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.

