Rand Paul says he’s skipping vaccine for now, may reconsider

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky said on a radio show he won’t be getting the COVID-19 vaccine, but that he might change his mind if people who previously contracted the disease are getting reinfected at a greater rate than those who are vaccinated.

The Republican — more than a year after contracting COVID-19 — said on a podcast released Sunday on WABC-AM in New York that he doesn’t want the federal government ordering him around.

“In a free country you would think people would honor the idea that each individual would get to make their medical decisions,” Paul said. ”Are they going to also tell me I can’t have a cheeseburger for lunch? Are they going to tell me I have to eat carrots only and cut my calories? All that would probably be good for me. But I don’t think ‘Big Brother’ ought to tell me to do it.”