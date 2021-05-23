Seeing to Boston’s social services (park included)

The argument about siting the Shattuck health facilities at the current site or at the MBTA’s Arborway Bus Yard is too narrow. Moving the medical facilities a couple of blocks down the street doesn’t really address how public health facilities and treatment centers for addiction, mental health, and social ills are heavily located in the working-class communities and communities of color in Jamaica Plain, Roxbury, and Dorchester. That being said, I’ll point out the positive impact: The Shattuck has filled a public health need for Boston residents and its surrounding neighbors for 70 years, a need that has not abated.

The plan to redevelop the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital campus is a good one, and probably the best compromise possible, for Franklin Park, for the Shattuck, and for neighbors: new health and supportive housing facilities, better integration with Franklin Park between the two properties as well as along the campus edges, and improvements to pedestrian, bike, and bus access to the campus and to the park ( “A tug of war over a jewel of a city park: Shattuck closure in Franklin Park stirs fight over green space vs. social services,” Page A1, May 16).

I served on the community advisory board that helped develop the vision plan for the Shattuck campus. A real win-win here would be a great public health facility that embraces its unique location side by side with Franklin Park.

Carolyn Royce

Jamaica Plain





From her church in JP, she’s seen the need for city’s supports

There may be a “fight” brewing in Jamaica Plain, but it’s part of a larger societal struggle over poverty, wealth, and what we owe our fellow human beings. As the minister of a church in Jamaica Plain, I see the need for behavioral health services and supportive housing quite clearly. Many families in my congregation have been affected by mental health challenges and addiction. We have lost young people to overdose and suicide. Some among us have been housing-insecure or lived on the streets. Too often, our door (or churchyard) is the last resort for people who are desperate to stay housed and have nowhere else to turn but my all-too-inadequate discretionary fund.

I also volunteer at a winter warming center. While it is an admirable effort, something is quite wrong when one of the best, most humanizing options for our neighbors who are freezing is three hard chairs in a church social hall.

So, personally, I say let’s proceed with the Shattuck redevelopment plan, and while we’re at it, raise the minimum wage, strengthen unions, and tax the rich. Jesus had a few things to say about bringing good news to the poor. We could stand to do likewise.

The Rev. Ms. Elizabeth Bukey

Malden

The writer is minister of the First Church in Jamaica Plain, Unitarian Universalist.