Brooks Koepka, wayward off the tee, finished tied for second

Wayward off the tee, uneven with his approach play and unable to rescue himself around the greens, Koepka allowed Mickelson to get away from him Sunday at the PGA Championship.

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — If Brooks Koepka was rattled by the pressure of trying to win his fifth major championship while getting at best measured support from a rowdy pro- Phil Mickelson gallery, his expressionless face and implacable body language didn’t show it.

After a too-late rally on the back nine, Koepka shot 2-over-par 74 at Kiawah Island to finish at 4-under 284, two shots behind Mickelson. He shared second place with Louis Oosthuizen, a familiar bridesmaid at majors since his runaway British Open victory in 2010. Oosthuizen was runner-up at the PGA for the second time, one of his five second-place finishes in golf’s biggest championships.

Advertisement

Koepka began the day one shot behind Mickelson, in ideal position to match the 50-year-old Hall of Famer with five majors. Instead, Mickelson won his sixth and the 31-year-old Koepka remains tied with Rory McIlroy. Among active players, only Tiger Woods (15) has more.

It was Koepka’s third runner-up in a major. His win at the 2019 PGA Championship was sandwiched around second-place finishes to Woods at the Masters and Gary Woodland at the US Open.

“I’m super disappointed, pretty bummed. I’m not happy. I don’t know if there’s a right word I can say on here without getting fined, but it hurts a little bit,” Koepka said. “It’s one of those things where I just never felt comfortable over the putts. I don’t know why, what happened.”

Koepka has finished in the top 10 in 11 of his last 16 major starts. But he hobbled his way to a missed cut at this year’s Masters less than a month after surgery on his right knee. He didn’t play again until a week before the PGA, missing another cut.

Advertisement

No wonder 15 of the 16 questions he was asked at his pre-tournament news conference had to do with his health.

Brooks Koepka, left, finished two strokes behind Phil Mickelson. Matt York/Associated Press

But an opening-round 69 left him three shots off the lead and the story changed quickly. Koepka was in the hunt at another major, focused on outplaying and out-thinking the field as he did in winning back-to-back US Opens (2017-18) and PGAs (2018-19).

He kept himself near the top of the leaderboard with rounds of 71 on Friday and 70 on Saturday. Clearly energized by the wicked difficulty of architects Pete and Alice Dye’s Ocean Course, he blamed only himself, not the windy conditions and severe greens, for the poor putts and mental mistakes that prevented him from pulling away.

Koepka grabbed the lead on the first hole Sunday, picking it apart for birdie while Mickelson three-putted for bogey. Though the gallery was unnerved, it was hardly an unexpected start that Koepka is nearly two decades younger and came in more than 100 spots higher in the world ranking. But Koepka gave the lead back just as quickly, making double bogey to Mickelson’s birdie on the par-5 second. On the third, Mickelson made bogey but Koepka missed a 3-foot putt for birdie that would have put him back ahead.

Koepka never led again.

Although he missed two putts inside 5 feet, it was the driver that got Koepka in the most trouble, and all his misses were in the same direction — left. He missed left on the second, seventh, ninth, 10th, 12th and 13th holes, saving par just twice. He also put his layup in a waste bunker — yes, to the left — on the par-5 11th, part of an atrocious performance on the par 5s, which he played in 3 over. That dropped him five shots out of the lead.

Advertisement

Koepka picked up three strokes by playing holes 14-17 in 2 under, but the damage was done. Then he had to separate himself from the fans who overwhelmed security guards and swarmed him and Mickelson as they approached the 18th green, taking some shots to his still-recovering knee in the process.

“Yeah, it would have been cool if I didn’t have a knee injury and got dinged a few times in the knee in that crowd,” Koepka said. “Yeah, it’s cool for Phil. But getting dinged a few times isn’t exactly my idea of fun.”

Oosthuizen lurked a few shots behind Mickelson most of the day and could have challenged for the lead on the back nine. But he found the water with his third shot on the par-4 13th and made double bogey.

“Look, I feel like I’m playing my heart out to get a second major, and I do know I have the game to do it. This was close. My game wasn’t great on the weekend,” Oosthuizen said. “So I just need to work harder on it to get myself in contention again.”

Advertisement

Fowler in form

Rickie Fowler was back in major form after missing the Masters. He didn’t qualify for Augusta National this year, ending a run of starting in 41 straight majors. He showed he still knows how to compete in the game’s biggest events, tying for eighth at the Ocean Course.

It was Fowler’s 12th career top-10 finish at a major and first anywhere in 29 events since the American Express in Jan. 2020.

Rickie Fowler finished tied for eighth. David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Fowler didn’t look like he’d do so well at Kiawah Island after shooting a 76 on Friday. But he rallied to a 69 in the third round before his bogey-free 70 to close things out. He was five shots behind winner Phil Mickelson.

Headed to Augusta

Those making the Masters as top-four finishers included 49-year-old Padraig Harrington and 29-year-old Harry Higgs.

Both were four shots behind.

Harrington, the European Ryder Cup captain, had a 69 on Sunday and will be back at Augusta for the first time since missing the cut in 2015.

Higgs, after a closing 70, will play there for the first time and was not shy about wishing back luck on those out on the course who might steal his joy. It’s not something you like doing, Higgs said, “but I’m going to be rooting for people to make bogeys.”

Rory was right

McIlroy said before the tournament that just because he won here at the Ocean Course in 2012 didn’t mean he’d pick up where he left off.

Advertisement

Oh, how right he was.

McIlroy, who won this title on this course by eight strokes in 2012, finished the major with a 72 Sunday and was 5-over for the event.

McIlroy had said he didn’t understand all the expectations for his success coming. To him, it wasn’t a very memorable week back then, despite raising the Wanamaker Trophy after the runaway win.

McIlroy’s chances got a boost when he won at Quail Hollow two weeks ago. McIlroy wasn’t so sure.

Rory McIlroy tees off on the 16th hole during Friday's second round. David J. Phillip/Associated Press

“I didn’t feel like playing well here nine years ago was going to automatically make me play well again and I felt like my game was ... I felt like coming in here there was still parts of my game that I needed to sharpen up. And obviously, those parts were exposed this week in the wind and on a tough course.”

Club pros finish

Ben Cook was the best of the 20 club pros.

The 27-year-old Cook, from Michigan, finished at 4 over after a 74 . He was among just two of the club pro qualifiers to make the cut with Ben Marek ending at 12-over par.

Cook had a 69 on Saturday, his best round of the week that even included a birdie on the challenging par-3, 17th.

“It’s very cool,” Cook said. “It’s always something I’ve strived to do the last couple years and now that I’ve made the cut and was low club pro this year, it’s definitely a goal achieved.”

Marek, who closed with a 76, had tears after the round discussing the support he’s gotten and what it meant to compete this week.

“The support is awesome,” said Marek, a teaching pro in Alameda, Calif. “I get off the course and my phone has too many messages to count.”