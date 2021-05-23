Bruins are moving on after eliminating Capitals in five games in the first round of the playoffs

It was their first playoff win since beating the Hurricanes in five games last year.

Two goals from captain Patrice Bergeron and another from David Pastrnak sent the Bruins into the second round. A 3-1 win over the Capitals on Sunday finished the job in five games.

One of the hottest teams in hockey down the stretch, the Bruins will get a chance to cool their heels for a few days. The Penguins and Islanders (2-2) are now a best-of-three. That series will play out Monday, Wednesday and if necessary, Friday.

They became the second team this postseason to advance, knocking out Chara and the Caps hours after Torey Krug and the Blues were broomed away by the juggernaut Avalanche.

Outshot, 41-19, the Bruins scored twice in a three-shot span in the second. Mike Reilly provided assists on both Pastrnak’s and Bergeron’s strikes, at 2:28 and 14:05.

The Capitals halved the lead 11 seconds into the third, jumping on a rare rebound by Rask. The netminder, who stopped his first 31 shots, kicked Conor Sheary’s wrister to the slot. An off-balance Charlie McAvoy couldn’t stop Sheary from snapping it over Rask’s glove.

The Bruins were surviving an onslaught, the Capitals emptying the tank. The visitors registered just six shots on goal in a 33-minute stretch. And then, Le Capitaine struck.

Bergeron picked off T.J. Oshie’s backhand clearing attempt, zipping one over Samsonov’s blocker. It was his 45th career playoff goal, tying Rick Middleton for third-most in Bruins history.

The Capitals nearly made it 3-2 with 5:37 left, Lars Eller roofing one from a sharp angle on the power play. The only reason Rask was late to slide over was because Evgeny Kuznetsov needlessly and unwisely cross-checked him to the ice. Officials conferred and wiped out the goal.

The goal judge in D.C. seemed hopeful for a comeback, flicking on the red light for a brief second on a Justin Schultz shot that hit the outside of the netting.

A few minutes later, it was lights out.

Observations through 40 minutes:

▪ Pastrnak’s goal was a mixture of his incredible skill and poor decisions by the Capitals. Nic Dowd gave the Bruins a freebie by rimming the puck to the other side, with no teammates in that area code. Mike Reilly pounced on it, feeding Pastrnak with a short dish. No. 88 did the rest. Attacking on his off wing, he easily danced around Dowd, who charged across the ice to challenge and couldn’t figure out where Pastrnak was going. Nick Jensen didn’t pick him up when he cut back to the front of the net. Ilya Samsonov played it terribly, staying paddle-down on his near post as Pastrnak slipped around him with a forehander at 2:28.

▪ The Capitals didn’t roll over. Though not all of the tries were dangerous, Washington outshot the visitors, 11-1, in the 12-odd minutes after Pastrnak’s goal. Then Samsonov allowed a backbreaker. Patrice Bergeron gained the zone, loaded up and fired cleanly past the netminder’s blocker from 44 feet out. A brutal goal to allow in an elimination game.

▪ At that point, the Bruins had scored eight of the last nine goals in the series.

▪ Rask started his day with a lighthearted morning skate. He was first onto the ice at Capital One Arena. After black ace Trent Frederic and goalie coach Bob Essensa warmed him up with wrist shots, they tried to flip pucks from their own blueline into a bucket at the far blue. (None of them were successful.) He looked like he had an easier time with the Capitals, controlled his rebounds and quickly moved the puck. He stopped 30 of 30 through two periods, including a door slam on a Conor Sheary stuff-in to his left.

▪ More masterful work for the Bruins’ penalty kill. Through the second intermission, they had killed three of three Capitals power plays. Over the last five periods, they had allowed eight shots on 10 power plays. On one of the penalty calls, Brad Marchand (roughing) went high on the forecheck against John Carlson. Not a ton there, if we’re being honest. Fortunately for the Bruins, “not a ton there” also applied to the Capitals’ power play.

▪ Twenty minutes away from their first Round of 16 series win: Taylor Hall, Mike Reilly, and Curtis Lazar. Hall, who had a power-play breakaway in the second but lost the handle, was involved with two series with the Coyotes (2020, including a play-in round victory) and one with the Devils (2018, his MVP season). Lazar made the playoffs as a rookie with the Senators in 2015. This is Reilly’s first taste.

▪ The Capitals were in danger of losing their third first-round series since winning the Cup in 2018.

▪ Rough stuff: Charlie McAvoy stepped up on Tom Wilson, dropping both men with a thunderclap that could be heard across the ice, in the media’s digs in the 200 level. It sounded like a running back meeting a safety in the open field … Jarred Tinordi grappled with Zdeno Chara at 5:09 of the first, after the former B’s captain dropped Craig Smith with a clean hit. Neither big man was penalized … Taylor Hall and Garnet Hathaway exchanged shots to the face and were whistled for roughing.

▪ Some of the Black and Gold faithful among the 5,333 started a “Let’s Go Bruins” chant in the opening minutes. It was swiftly drowned out by boos. The second, after Bergeron’s goal, was met with less resistance.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.