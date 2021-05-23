Celtics’ offense can’t keep up with Nets’ defense as Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier fail to make a difference

The Celtics let go of the rope late in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round series and lost, 104-93, at Barclays Center. And their biggest regret was this game was actually winnable, but two Celtics acquired to thrive in these big-game situations, didn’t.

Problem was, it still wasn’t good enough. And that’s because offensively they were awful, unable to consistently get baskets against a Brooklyn Nets defense that isn’t exactly daunting.

NEW YORK — It’s not that the Celtics didn’t give themselves a chance Saturday against perhaps the most talented team in the NBA. They did. They played hard for 48 minutes, were stingy and as connected defensively as they have been all season.

Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier needed to make buckets to help the Celtics compete. And Boston was actually down, 82-79, with seven minutes left when Fournier dribbled forward and took a makeable midrange shot. He missed, and the Nets responded with a game-changing 9-0 run.

It can’t be all Jayson Tatum for the Celtics. He needs help against the Nets’ trio of potential Hall of Famers. Despite Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden combining for 82 points, the Celtics defended well. But this is a series where offense is mandatory, and Tatum’s teammates couldn’t respond when the All-Star had a difficult night.

Walker missed 11 of his first 14 shots before a pair of late 3-pointers padded his stats. Fournier was 3 for 10 and scored 2 points in the second half. The Celtics played well enough to lead by 53-47 at halftime but got gut punched in the third quarter but still stayed within striking distance until the Nets started making highlight plays.

What’s disappointing about this Game 1 loss for the Celtics is this may be as vulnerable as the Nets are for the entire series. They were ready to be beaten. They relied entirely on their Big Three — which is what the Celtics want — and the Celtics just needed to make buckets to steal a win.

Instead, they shot 37.3 percent on a night when Tatum went 6 for 20 against a stacked defense. It reached a point where he stopped trusting his teammates and reverted to his bad habit of going isolation. He struggled to hit the midrange and finish at the rim.

“They were physical,” Tatum said. “I felt like I had some good looks, tough shooting night. Give them credit, they competed. I didn’t get some to fall down like I wanted to but, Game 2 [we get another chance].”

“Scoring in the 90s isn’t going to be good enough,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “We’ve got to do a better job of attacking. They’re going to go on some runs, but they just can’t be 9-0. Our fight was right. Our competitiveness was right. Our focus defensively was right for the most part.”

When he struggled to find the mark in Game 1, it didn't help Kemba Walker (right) when his predecessor, Nets guard Kyrie Irving, scored 20 of his 29 points in the second half. Elsa/Getty

Walker also reverted back to his early season habit of lacking confidence. He was just tossing the ball at the rim, trying to will it through the hoop. It didn’t help when Walker’s Boston predecessor, Irving, scored 29 points, including 20 in the second half.

A group of the 14,391 in attendance (93 percent vaccinated), began yelling “Kyrie’s better!” when Walker stepped to the free throw line. He was definitely outplayed by Irving on Saturday, and the Celtics have no chance to win this series if Walker doesn’t at least break even in that matchup.

This is why the Celtics rested Walker in the second game of back-to-back sets. This is why they have been cautious with his workload, so he could be completely prepared for the postseason. His postseason debut as a healthy man was a dud, and it has to improve.

As for Fournier, he wasn’t as aggressive as required and attempted just four shots in the second half. He doesn’t have to drain a three each time he gets the ball. He can attack the rim and get to the free throw line or create space for a midrange jump shot.

Celtics forward Evan Fournier (left) encountered strong opposition from Brooklyn defenders each time he tried to make an offensive play in Game 1 Saturday night. Elsa/Getty

There is hope for the Celtics, however. They are not going to shoot 32.5 percent in the second half of Game 2. Tatum is going to record a field goal in the second half of Game 2. They are going to take the next two days to prepare and make adjustments for this series, which now has a chance to be interesting.

Not that the Celtics are any less of an underdog than they were Friday, but they were able to prove they can play a full 48 minutes with a juggernaut, even with Jaylen Brown on the bench unavailable after wrist surgery.

It would be different if the Celtics lost by 11 playing their best game. They did play well defensively but allowed too many open threes in the second half with too much slippage in pivotal moment. Yet, their Game 1 performance was something to build on.

But on nights like these, when victory is attainable against a superior opponent, the Celtics’ supporting cast has to be better. Marcus Smart played well on both sides of the ball, giving the offense a boost at times. But because Walker and Fournier were lacking, the Celtics lost on a night where the Nets shot 42 percent and 23.5 percent from the 3-point line. Stevens would have taken those numbers before the game, so the Celtics now have to assume Brooklyn’s going to be better.

Their only recourse to extend this series past four games is a better collective offensive performance, especially from Fournier and Walker. That shouldn’t be too much to ask.





Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.