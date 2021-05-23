Avalanche finish off sweep of the Blues

Colorado forward Nazem Kadri is appealing his eight-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of St. Louis defenseman Justin Faulk , looking to get it reduced with the Avalanche moving on to the second round.

Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves and Gabriel Landeskog scored the go-ahead goal in the second period as the Colorado Avalanche completed a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Blues with a 5-2 win Sunday in the West Division series in St. Louis. Brandon Saad , Mikko Rantanen , Nathan MacKinnon , and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for Colorado, which recorded its first series sweep since beating Vancouver in the 2001 Western Conference quarterfinal round. The Avalanche outscored the Blues, 20-7, and trailed for only 7:12 over the four games. Grubauer stopped 103 of 110 shots over the four games. Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice for St. Louis, which was swept for the first time since losing to the Los Angeles Kings in the second round in 2012. Jordan Binnington made 29 saves … In Nashville, Luke Kunin scored his second goal at 16:10 of the second overtime and the Predators Nashville beat Carolina to tie the first-round series, 2-2. Kunin broke his stick and went to the bench for another. He then skated up and beat Alex Nedeljkovic from the inside edge of the left circle off a pass from Mikael Granlund. Goalie Juuse Saros made a franchise-record 58 saves. Ryan Johansen and Nick Cousins scored, and Mattias Ekholm and Granlund each had two assists for Nashville. Brock McGinn had his first two-game game in the postseason, and Vincent Trocheck had a goal for Carolina. Jordan Martinook added two assists. Nedeljkovic finished with 39 saves.

The NHL Players’ Association filed the appeal Sunday night on Kadri’s behalf. The first appeal goes to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, and Kadri could then take his case to a neutral arbitrator if he so chooses.

After the Avalanche finished off a sweep of the Blues, Kadri has six games left to serve on the initial suspension, pending the appeals process. Colorado will face the winner of the Vegas-Minnesota series in the second round.

Matthews sends Leafs by Canadiens

In late games Saturday, Auston Matthews broke a tie early in the second period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens, 5-1, in Game 2 to even the first-round playoff series. Matthews also had two assists, William Nylander added a goal and an assist, and Jason Spezza, Rasmus Sandin, and Alexander Kerfoot, into an empty net, also scored. Jack Campbell stopped 22 shots, and Mitch Marner had two assists. Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored for Montreal, and Carey Price stopped 29 shots. . . Marc-Andre Fleury made 35 saves for his 16th career postseason shutout, Nicolas Roy scored twice, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat Minnesota, 4-0, in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series on Saturday night to push the Wild to the verge of elimination. Alex Tuch and Mark Stone each got their third goal of the series and Keegan Kolesar had two assists for the Golden Knights, who have scored nine unanswered goals and lead, 3-1, in the best-of-seven matchup.

Canadiens’ Weber fined 5,000

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds during Game 2 of the teams’ First Round series in Toronto on Saturday, May 22, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced … Former Boston College star Spencer Knight could make his playoff debut when the Florida Panthers host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup First Round on Monday. The 20-year-old rookie was scratched for the first four games of the series but had his own net for part of the Panthers practice Sunday, an indication he might be the starter. Sergei Bobrovsky and Chris Driedger, who shared the other net, have each started two games in the series.