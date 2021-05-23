Credit the Bruins, smaller in size but bigger in heart, for neutralizing the Capitals

But it lasted two games. They never came close to generating that kind of energy again for the remainder of the series. The Bruins neutralized them, especially between the blue lines, rarely allowing the Caps to impose their speed and size the way they did in Games 1 and 2.

The Caps came out with wheels blazing in the series, racing around their home CapitalOne Arena, hitting bodies and generating shots, looking like they would run the Bruins out of the building and into the offseason.

Where did the Capitals go? They now have the summer to figure out the answer to that, sent packing by the Bruins Sunday night, 3-1, in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

The Bruins, after withstanding the early barrages of the first two games, never got off task and took control of the series on home ice, particularly with the 4-1 win on Friday night at the Garden.

The Bruins couldn’t match the Caps for size, but they outdistanced them on persistence, and on quality offensive chances, never trailing by more than one goal at any point over the five games.

The Caps are one of the few teams in the NHL that stick to full-time man-on-man coverage as the basis of their defense. The Bruins increasingly took advantage of it as the series continued.

When David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron each scored in the second period, building a 2-0 lead, the Bruins had scored eight of the last nine goals in the series.

Their season slipping away, the Caps never had the seismic pushback a serious Cup contender needs to mount. They did trim Boston’s lead to 2-1 at the start of the third, with Conor Sheary connecting on a second chance, but it ended there.

Bergeron then potted his second of the night, again leaping on soft D-zone coverage, for the 3-1 lead at 12:25 of the third. Bergeron plucked the puck away from T.J. Oshie and then connected on a short-range wrister. The shot beat Ilya Samsonov to the short side, among the cardinal sins of netminding. Tenders are always expected to cover the short side, and mad the shooter pick something other than the shortest path between points.

Keep in mind, the Caps went into the postseason with Vitek Vanecek, not Samsonov, figured as their No. 1 tender. He was hurt 13 minutes into Game 1 when doing the splits in an attempt to stop a Jake DeBrusk shot. Samsonov played well in stretches, but overall showed the inconsistencies expected of a goalie who had never played in the Cup playoffs.

Pastrnak’s goal, for the 1-0 lead only 2:28 into the second, came with the Caps sleeping on defense. Pastrnak, with a feed from newcomer Mike Reilly, first maneuvered easily around Nic Dowd on the left side and then waltzed in on net, left unscathed as he cut left-right across the slot and made a forehand stuff at the right post on Samsonov.

The defense was far too lax for a regular-season game, never mind on a night when facing playoff elimination.

Bergeron’s goal, also set up on a Reilly feed, came with the Caps again sleeping on defense. The Bruins captain skated freely into prime ice, right down t e middle, and whipped in a 45-foot wrister. Not only was it clear wheeling, but it also was a shot that should have been stopped.

▪ Ex-Bruins captain Zdeno Chara picked his spots for exerting his strength against his old team. Case in point: 5:09 of the first period when he leveled Craig Smith with a stiff hit near the Boston bench. When Jarred Tinordi stepped in to object, Chara gave it right back to the big defenseman. Chara never played on the same Bruins team with Smith or Tinordi.

▪ Rask grew sharper as the series played out, just as the entire Bruins team grew stronger. He was at his best at 12:35 of the first when Sheary was fed a backdoor pass near the right post and attempted a sweep stuff. The alert Rask tracked the play from pass to shot and kept the score at 0-0.

▪ Pastrnak’s goal was the third time in the series the Bruins were first on the scoreboard. DeBrusk led off Game 2, ditto for Brad Marchand in Game 4. The Bruins won all three times.

▪ Details. Details. Details. The Bruins, mainly because of Bergeron, held the edge in faceoff wins in Games 1, 2 and 4. They opened with the same sort of efficiency on Sunday night, winning 11 of 19 drops in the first period. The Caps were able to do a much better job over the final 30 minutes, but they were not able to get back even on the scoreboard.

▪ Charlie McAvoy, with five power-play assists over the first four games, again manned the point on the No. 1 power-play unit, typically with forward David Krejci aiding him along the blue line — with the big line of Bergeron, Pastrnak and Marchand up front. It’s a significant growth ring for McAvoy, who rarely manned the point on the first unit during the regular season. To be considered a true No. 1 defenseman, he’ll have to grow into that role. If he does, he can be among the game’s premier defensemen.

▪ Poignant final picture: Chara hugging Bergeron, the guy who succeed him as captain, in the handshake line at the end of the night. The stoic Chara made his way all through the Bruins, mostly with quick handshakes. His final goodbye was with assistant coach Kevin Dean, who oversees the Bruins defensemen.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.