Don’t expect a Julio Jones trade before June 1

Multiple reports have pegged the Falcons as looking to trade star receiver Julio Jones but haven’t been able to find a market for him. Jones, 32, is still elite when healthy, but health is now a problem for him.

Jones is coming off an injury-plagued 2020 season in which he missed seven games with a lingering hamstring issue. The Falcons also had less than $600,000 in cap space as of Friday morning, per NFLPA records, and trading Jones could create nearly $15 million in new cap money that can be used this year or rolled over into next year.

Jones has three years and $38.3 million left on his contract, including a fully guaranteed salary of $15.3 million this year. That’s a lot for another team to commit to a receiver who isn’t getting younger and now has injury questions, and it’s understandable why teams would be wary of giving up high draft picks in a trade.