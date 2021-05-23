EMass boys’ volleyball: Lincoln-Sudbury’s Jack Braverman headlines Players of the Week

Jack Braverman, Lincoln-Sudbury – The junior racked up 6 kills, 6 aces and 14 service points in a 3-0 nonleague win against Wachusett Monday. On Friday, he tallied 16 kills, 11 service points, and 4 blocks for the Warriors (3-3) in a 3-0 Dual County League win vs. Winchester.
Shawn Calle, Barnstable – The Red Hawks (3-4) completed a comeback 3-2 win against Brockton on Friday with the senior’s 32 assists and 7 kills leading the way.
Brian Chen, St. John’s Shrewsbury – With 21 assists, an ace, a block, and two kills, the senior powered the 5-1 Pioneers to a 3-0 Western Alliance Conference win over Xaverian on Friday.
Advertisement
Rowan Galloni, Lowell – The Red Raiders (4-0) stay unbeaten with help from the senior libero, who totaled 25 digs in a 3-1 Merrimack Valley Conference win over Andover on Monday.
Dan Medina, Taunton – The junior dished out 61 assists and added six digs in the Tigers’ 3-2 South Alliance Conference win against Brockton on Wednesday, helping Taunton improve to 7-0.