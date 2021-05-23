Ex-Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling wanted in fatal shooting

Detroit police named a former Michigan State University basketball star as the suspect in a deadly shooting late Saturday. Keith Appling , 29, was wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 66-year-old man, according to a police news release. The slain man was not immediately identified. Police said Appling and the man got into an argument Saturday evening that escalated into a physical fight. Appling is accused of firing several shots, fatally wounding the man. Police said Appling drove away from the scene and has not been captured. Appling faced drug charges in February 2020, and according to news outlets was sentenced in December to 18 months probation. In 2017, he was sentenced to a year in jail for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting police. Appling played for Michigan State from 2010 to 2014. He also played basketball overseas and had two brief contracts with the Orlando Magic.

Underdogs in Ligue 1, Lille won Sunday to pip powerhouse PSG to the French title by a single point. LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

Lille won 2-1 at Angers Sunday to secure its first French league title in 10 years and beat defending champion Paris Saint-Germain by one point, preventing PSG from sealing a record-equaling 10th championship. Neymar missed a penalty before Kylian Mbappe netted his league-leading 27th goal as PSG won 2-0 at Brest. Canada forward Jonathan David opened the scoring early for Lille and then won a penalty converted by Turkey veteran Burak Yilmaz just before the break. Angers scored an injury-time consolation but Lille had just a few seconds to wait after restarting the game before celebrating a remarkable achievement. Lille lost only three games compared to eight for PSG... Seven-time European champion AC Milan is back in the Champions League after an eight-year break, and Juventus also narrowly qualified on the final night of Serie A... England goalkeeper Nick Pope could miss the European Championship because he requires an operation on his injured knee. Burnley manager Sean Dyche said that Pope will undergo “minor surgery” next week.

Advertisement

OLYMPICS

Wieters, Frazier, Kemp on US roster for Olympic baseball qualifying

Pitchers Homer Bailey, Edwin Jackson, and David Robertson, catcher Matt Wieters, infielder Todd Frazier, and outfielders Matt Kemp and John Jay were among 28 players announced Sunday for a U.S. training camp ahead of the Americans’ second chance to qualify for the Olympic baseball tournament. Left-hander Clayton Andrews and right-hander Brandon Dickson are the only holdovers from the 28-man roster in November 2019, when the U.S. was three outs from qualifying for the Olympics at the Premier12 tournament in Tokyo before wasting a ninth-inning lead in a 3-2, 10-inning loss to Mexico. Matt Clark hit a tying home run off Dickson leading off the bottom of the ninth inning, and Efren Navarro had a broken-bat single against Caleb Thielbar to drive in the winning run in the 10th. Only players not on 26-man major league rosters and injured lists are eligible. Mike Scioscia has taken over as U.S. manager from Scott Brosius, who managed the U.S. at the Premier12 after Joe Girardi quit and became manager of the Philadelphia Phillies.