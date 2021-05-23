Game 48: Red Sox at Phillies lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox have won four in a row , including the first two games of their weekend series in Philadelphia, and go for a sweep of the Phillies Sunday afternoon. The Red Sox are 7-3 in their last 10 games, and remain in first place in the American League East by a game over the Rays.

RED SOX (29-18): Hernández 2B, Santana CF, Devers 3B, Vázquez C, Renfroe RF, Gonzalez SS, Dalbec 1B, Cordero LF, Rodriguez LHP

Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5-2, 4.70 ERA)

PHILLIES (22-24): tba

Pitching: RHP Zack Wheeler (3-2, 2.58 ERA)

Time: 1:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI

Sox vs. Wheeler: K. Hernández 1-9, Renfroe 0-3, Cordero 1-3, Verdugo 0-3, Arroyo 0-0 (2 PA).

Phillies vs. Rodriguez: Gregorius 11-38, Segura 3-9, Miller 0-7, McCutchen 3-6, Realmuto 2-6, Harper 1-6, Herrera 2-3, Torreyes 1-4, Kingery 0-3, Hoskins 1-3.

Stat of the day: In four starts in April, Eduardo Rodriguez went 4-0 with a 3.52 ERA and 26 strikeouts. In four starts in May, Rodriguez is 1-3 with a 6.00 ERA and 22 strikeouts.

Notes: The Phillies are on a four-game losing streak ... Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler has a 1.86 ERA in May and has gone at least six innings in each of his four starts this month ... In their last 10 games, the Phillies are 3-7 with a .245 batting average, 4.30 ERA, and have been outscored by 15 runs ... In their last 10, the Red Sox are 7-3 with a .283 batting average, 3.54 ERA, and have outscored opponents by 19 runs ... The Red Sox are off on Monday before opening a five-game homestand with a two-game midweek set vs. Atlanta. They also have a day off Thursday before hosting the Marlins next weekend.