Jarred Tinordi next defenseman up with Kevan Miller sidelined for Game 5

“I’m excited,” Tinordi said before puck drop of Game 5. “You never want to get in under those circumstances. But we’re here right now. We’ve got a big game tonight, and I’m ready to go.”

The Bruins were missing Miller, their most physical defenseman, on Sunday after a high hit from Dmitry Orlov in Game 4. But Tinordi, 6 foot 6 and 205 pounds with plenty of grit, was eager to make his series debut.

Greater size, less rust, and more playoff experience — four games with Nashville last summer, five with Montreal in 2013 — made Tinordi a better option than the smaller Urho Vaakanainen (6-1, 185). The 22-year-old Finn has played one varsity game since March 13, and has never played in the postseason.

The Bruins did not have lefties Jeremy Lauzon (right hand) or Jakub Zboril (upper body) available. Cassidy revealed Sunday that righty Steven Kampfer, who is not on the roster, has an arm injury that needed medical attention. He is done for the playoffs.

“We’re well down the food chain now with our D, as in years past,” Cassidy said. “Play to your strengths, help us win. That’s the ask of him.

“He’s a hard worker and a good pro. That part of it, the conditioning and all that, should be there. It’s just a matter of getting your feet underneath you quickly here.”

Tinordi, plucked from the Predators via waivers on Feb. 27, is no stranger to the Capitals. He faced them in the regular season finale on May 11. His most recent game before that came on April 18, when Garnet Hathaway boarded him, breaking his nose and giving him a few stitches. Hathaway got a boarding major and game misconduct.

Tinordi, 29, also fought Tom Wilson on March 5, after the latter concussed Brandon Carlo. Wilson was suspended seven games, the fifth suspension of his career. Tinordi was likely to see quite a bit of Wilson in Game 5, as well as fellow heavies Alex Ovechkin and Anthony Mantha.

“He’s a big guy, so they know when he’s on the ice,” Cassidy said. “It is a good matchup for him, with some big wingers. He’s mobile and he can get in people’s way, and he’s not afraid to assert himself.”

Tinordi’s father, Mark, played 12 years in the NHL, spending the last five (1994-99) with the Capitals. Jarred Tinordi was born in suburban Minneapolis, while his dad was playing with the North Stars. Raised in Millersville, Md., about 30 miles from downtown D.C., the younger Tinordi recalled his father, an alternate captain who wore No. 24, going to the Stanley Cup Final with Washington in 1998.

“I was young [6] back then, but mostly I remember being around the practice rink,” he recalled. “We watched a lot of the games on TV. . . . That was an exciting time. The playoffs are always great.”

His father, he said, watches games when Jarrod’s in the lineup.

“I usually just shoot him a text when I’m in,” Tinordi said. “He’s been following along. His whole career he’s been helping me out, giving me good advice. He was a guy as a player that went to two Cup Finals [Minnesota, 1991], and so he has the playoff experience that if I need to lean on him or something, he’s there for me. He’s been great this whole time.”

His advice for Game 5?

“Just keep it simple,” Tinordi said. “I’m out there to do my job: To keep the play simple, move the puck, and it should be good from there.”

Powered up

In Game 1, the Bruins’ power play recorded five shots, and allowed four, in 7:16 of man-up time. They were 1 for 4, with a goal that clanked in off Nick Ritchie. It didn’t look good.

Cassidy’s adjustments have worked.

In Game 2, he moved Ritchie and Matt Grzelcyk, both lefties, off the first unit in favor of righties David Krejci and Charlie McAvoy. He also switched David Pastrnak, who was getting jammed up in the left circle, to his forehand side.

In the three games that followed, the Bruins are 4 for 12 on the man advantage, with 18 shots on goal (and two against). Brad Marchand tied Game 3 on the power play by batting in a puck, and Marchand, Pastrnak, and Grzelcyk (on the second unit) scored in Game 4.

McAvoy’s three power-play assists in Game 4 put him second in playoff scoring by defensemen (0-5—5), behind Tampa’s Victor Hedman (0-7—7).

“I think the most important thing for Charlie is understanding what the role is up top there: Who you’re out with, how much you need to do, how much are you a facilitator, how much you need to drive it, when to shoot, when to dish,” Cassidy said. “Some of that is just instincts. He has good instincts.”

Ice chips

Black Aces Vaakanainen, Trent Frederic, Nick Wolff, and backup netminder Jeremy Swayman put in some extra work after the morning skate . . . If Capitals netminder Ilya Samsonov was to start Game 5, it would be the first time in his two NHL seasons he’s played three games in a row . . . Zdeno Chara has seen his ice time drop to 13th among Washington skaters this series (16:35 per game).

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.