Olympian and Rhode Island native Elizabeth Beisel plans to swim to Block Island for cancer research

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. — Rhode Island native and Olympic swimmer Elizabeth Beisel plans to swim from the mainland to Block Island this summer raise to money for cancer research.

The Saunderstown native said in a statement this week she's teaming up with Swim Across America to make the roughly 12-mile swim on Aug. 20.

She said she wanted to help after a family member was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. No woman has completed the trip from Point Judith to Block Island.