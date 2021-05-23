Red-hot Tampa gets five walks in ninth to win its 10th straight, pull even with Red Sox

After a leadoff walk and a single, Brett Phillips hit an RBI single with one out that made it 4-3. Chatwood retired Randy Arozarena on a flyball before walking Yandy Díaz to load the bases. Bergen entered and Meadows worked a nine-pitch walk after fouling off three 3-2 pitches, tying the score. Margot walked on five pitches to put Tampa Bay ahead and Brosseau walked on four pitches.

The Rays trailed 4-2 going into the ninth, but took advantage of five walks by relievers Tyler Chatwood (0-1) and Travis Bergen to climb into a first-place tie in the AL East after the Red Sox lost in Philadelphia.

Austin Meadows , Manuel Margot , and Mike Brosseau drew consecutive bases-loaded walks with two outs in the ninth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied for their 10th straight win, beating the Toronto Blue Jays, 6-4, in the penultimate regular-season game in Dunedin, Fla.

“Our guys did a tremendous job of not helping him out,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Austin Meadows’ at-bat was just remarkable.”

Josh Fleming (4-3) allowed four runs and eight hits in six innings out of the bullpen. Recently acquired J.P. Feyereisen worked the ninth to get his first save.

Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning off Fleming that gave Toronto a 4-2 lead, only to see it still lose a fifth straight.

Yankees walk it off, literally, to win sixth straight

Aaron Judge walked against Liam Hendriks with the bases loaded in the ninth inning to overcome Aroldis Chapman’s first blown save, and the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to six by beating the Chicago White Sox, 5-4, at Yankee Stadium.

Jameson Taillon completed a historic scoreless turn through the New York rotation, running their streak to 35 innings, but pinch-hitter Andrew Vaughn sprinted around the bases after tying it at 4 with his one-out, opposite-field homer to right in the ninth. It was the first blown save by Chapman (4-0) in 12 chances this year and the first earned run allowed by the closer.

Clint Frazier singled off Aaron Bummer (0-3) leading off the bottom half for his first three-hit game this year, then stole second as Brett Gardner struck out. DJ LeMahieu was intentionally walked, Tyler Wade reached with an infield hit on a slow roller to second, and Judge missed Hendricks’ first pitch before taking four balls for the first walk-off RBI of any kind in his big-league career.

The Yankees are 23-9 since a 5-10 start, and Boston, Tampa, and New York are a combined 25-5 in their last 30 games. AL Central-leading Chicago (26-19), meanwhile, has lost three straight for the first time this year.

Jacob deGrom expected back on Tuesday

After a side session, New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is on track to start Tuesday at home against Colorado after being sidelined since May 9 with tightness in his right side.

“Everything looked good,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said before his team lost, 5-1, in Miami to the Marlins. “We’re still going to monitor the rest of today and tomorrow, but he is on track.”

DeGrom struck out eight and walked none Thursday in three hitless innings during an injury rehabilitation outing for the St. Lucie Mets.

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner is 3-2 and has an MLB-leading 0.68 ERA in six starts this year, with 65 strikeouts and seven walks in 40 innings.

Rookie Cody Poteet threw seven scoreless innings at New York on Sunday in his third career start, retiring his last 14 batters and collecting his first major league hit on a 40-foot single during the Marlins’ five-run second inning.

Cleveland’s Franmil Reyes lost to oblique strain

Cleveland’s struggling offense will be without cleanup hitter Franmil Reyes for between five and seven weeks because of an internal oblique strain. Reyes, who leads the team in RBIs (29) and is second in home runs (11), was injured while fouling off a pitch in the sixth inning Saturday. He went on the injured list before an 8-5 loss to visiting Minnesota, in which Kyle Garlick hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning off James Karinchak. Infielder Owen Miller, the top hitting prospect in Cleveland’s minor league system who was batting .406 in 16 games at Triple-A Columbus, was called up in Reyes’ place. Minnesota, meanwhile, put pitcher Kenta Maeda on the 10-day injured list with a right adductor strain he suffered Saturday . . . Christian Yelich hit his first homer of the season and Kolten Wong had three hits, helping Milwaukee beat Cincinnati, 9-4. Yelich, hampered by back trouble for much of the season, hit a solo drive in the ninth against Brad Brach. The 2018 NL MVP finished with two hits and two RBIs . . . Washington placed two on the 10-day injured list, outfielder Victor Robles (retroactive to Wednesday) with a sprained right ankle and right-handed pitcher Will Harris with right hand inflammation, before completing a sweep against visiting Baltimore, 6-5 . . . Atlanta hit three more homers, including two by Austin Riley, in beating the Pirates, 7-1. The Braves, tops in the majors in long balls, cracked 15 homers in winning three of four . . . Arizona righthander Taylor Widener left the Diamondbacks’ game at Colorado in the second inning with an apparent injury. It was Widener’s first game since April 22, reinstated beforehand after being sidelined by a right groin strain.