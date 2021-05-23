Red Sox win streak snapped as Eduardo Rodriguez has another tough outing

Eduardo Rodriguez’s struggles continued Sunday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park.

Prior to their series finale against the Phillies, manager Alex Cora said it would be important that his starter gave the Red Sox at least six innings after the bullpen had to cover 3⅔ innings the previous evening.

But Rodriguez lasted just four innings plus, failing to record an out in the fifth before Cora made the call to his bullpen in an eventual 6-2 loss. Rodriguez sputtered in the first frame, tossing 34 pitches and yielding all four of the runs charged to him. It included a three-run homer by Brad Miller.