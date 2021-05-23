A three-sport athlete for Haverhill, Jackson DiFloures chooses to stick with volleyball

“He does move like a wrestler,” said teammate Connor Buscema . “He’s willing to sacrifice his body to get the ball.”

Jackson DiFloures is all-in on the volleyball court, willing to put his body on the line in pursuit of making a point. When teammates and coaches watch the Haverhill senior captain, they see flashes of a different athlete.

Haverhill High senior Jackson DiFloures is an impact player around the net, racking up 43 assists in a recent win over Billerica.

No coincidence.

Up until this year, DiFloures had maintained a rigorous three-sport balancing act. He was a four-year golfer for the Hillies, and a two-time Merrimack Valley Conference All-Star. On the wrestling mat, competing at 138 pounds, he compiled a 15-4 record in 2019-20 before a concussion ended his season. And he played volleyball in the spring.

Advertisement

But in 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the wrestling season, forcing DiFloures to make a tough decision.

The 5-foot-10-inch, and now 160-pound DiFloures stuck with volleyball, and after a year off, returned to provide a huge boost of experience and leadership for the 3-2 Hillies.

“It really is feeling like a real season,” DiFloures said. “I’m just glad that this volleyball season is just as fun and competitive as it’s ever been.”

DiFloures had wrestled since middle school, and was looking forward to returning for 2021. As the pandemic wore on, he thought the season would be cancelled entirely, so he joined the Mill City Volleyball Club. In October, he injured his shoulder and tore his labrum while with the team, further jeopardizing a return to the mat.

When wrestling was finally approved for the spring season, DiFloures was disheartened that it would not include a state individual tournament. All those circumstances wrapped together influenced his choice.

“It definitely left me with not really true closure,” he said.

Haverhill volleyball coach Vincent Pettis, who wrestled for Haverhill from 1985-87, understood his student’s predicament.

“[Wrestling] is kind of its own culture — kids really get into it,” he said. “It is kind of like a family looking out for each other.”

Advertisement

“I didn’t pressure him at all. I didn’t bug him; I didn’t even ask him why he picked volleyball. I just asked him which one he was going with,” Pettis added.

But he was certainly glad to have DiFloures aboard. The Hillies roster has eight seniors, but only DiFloures and Buscema have ever played at the varsity level. As senior co-captains, they’ve been tasked with lighting the way after a season off.

“They’re being very positive [and] they’re encouraging the other kids. And the other kids look up to them because they know what they’re doing,” Pettis said.

“Honestly, it’s one of the most athletic teams I’ve played for,” Buscema added. “So the kids have done really well at just adjusting, and the amount of improvement they’ve shown is really fast, so it’s good to see.”

To help curb the inexperience, Pettis has moved DiFloures from libero to setter. He’s adapted well, logging 43 assists and 18 digs in the Hillies’ most recent 3-2 win over Billerica.

“It was just the best fit to put me there, and I’m glad we did,” he said. “I enjoyed the position change; it’s something different and new.”

DiFloures still feels the sting of knowing he will likely never wrestle again. He wishes he could have the finality of a senior season and a last match to savor. He still tries to stop by and see his former teammates at practice.

Advertisement

“It’s tough, especially the first day when I walked into the room and everyone’s like, oh, you ready to wrestle?” he said. “[I said] no, I can’t do that, I’m sorry. It felt weird — made me feel a little distant, almost.”

Before he heads off to UConn in the fall as a computer science major (and to play club volleyball), DiFloures is excited to lead Haverhill on the court this season. He has embraced his role as senior torch-passer, and excelled as a leader for the next crop of Hillies — including his younger brother, Ryan, a sophomore.

“He’s liking it a lot, " DiFloures said, “and I think he’s showing a lot of promise in him. I can tell he’s going to be very good by the time senior year comes around.”

Service points

▪ As teams return after a year-long absence, reestablishing a pipeline of volleyball interest has become a challenge. Vincent Pettis noted that Haverhill’s middle school program has been essentially shut down since thriving before the pandemic.

“Now freshmen, they weren’t playing, so now they come in high school and they’re not thinking about volleyball. That’s my opinion,” Pettis said.

The impact varies from town to town. Lowell head coach Paul McCarthy added that his program’s numbers were slightly down this year as well, but credited the community for keeping kids interested.

“We’re very fortunate that we have a great word-of-mouth program around our city,” he said.

Advertisement

▪ Two conferences still have multiple unbeaten teams, but that number will be cut in half by Tuesday. Lowell (4-0) will take on Chelmsford, currently 3-0, in a Merrimack Valley Conference match. McCarthy is excited to see his team, led by five seniors, test themselves.

“[Chelmsford coach Edgar Valdez], he’s very good. He gets those guys ready to go,” McCarthy said. “So that’ll tell us a lot about what we want to be and where we want to go.”

▪ Undefeated squads aren’t just being tested in the MVC. Newton South, currently 4-0, will battle Dual County League perennial power Wayland (2-2) twice this week. Milford (8-1; 8-0 Tri-Valley) will mix it up with Medfield (5-2) on Friday. Taunton (7-0) faces Greater New Bedford (5-2) in the South Alliance on May 31st.



