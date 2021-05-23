Triston Casas, Jarren Duran make Olympic qualifying roster

Through Saturday, Duran was hitting .299/.390/.672 in 17 games with seven homers, which was tied for the most home runs in Triple A East.

Duran, 24, emerged as one of the Sox’ most dynamic and best prospects last spring, and left an impression at the team’s alternate training site. The outfielder is fresh off arguably his best performance as a professional, going 5 for 5 with two singles, a double, and two homers in Triple-A Worcester’s 7-4 win against Buffalo on Saturday.

Advertisement

Casas, 21, has hit .323/.400/.516 with three homers in 16 games with Double-A Portland. The first baseman carries an advanced approach at the plate, proving himself to be one of the better hitters within the Sox’ organization.

The 28-man Olympic roster will be reduced to 26 on May 30, the day before the start of the WBSC Baseball Americas Qualifier in Florida. The winner of the eight-team event, which also includes the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, Canada, Cuba, Colombia, and Venezuela, earns the fifth of the six spots in the Olympic Games, with the second- and third-place finishers advancing to a last-chance qualifier next month.

Also on the roster is catcher Tim Federowicz, a 2008 Red Sox draft pick dealt away in 2011 and who last played in the majors in 2019.





Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.