Tufts women’s lacrosse falls just short in quest for national championship, losing 14-13 to Salisbury

On Sunday, the Sea Gulls (20-0) took leads of 4-0 early and 14-10 late, holding up against an offensive flurry from the Jumbos, who got four goals from Catherine Lawliss and three from Emily Games in the loss. Molly Laliberty had nine saves for Tufts.

It marked the second time in three years the Sea Gulls beat the Jumbos in the national championship game. In 2019, Salisbury edged Tufts, 14-11, to win the title.

Tufts women’s lacrosse team fell just short of winning their first national championship Sunday, falling to Salisbury, 14-13, in the Division III title contest in Salem, Va.

A diversified Salisbury attack had two goals each from Camryn Pepper, Lauren Valenti, Delaney Hill, Riley Hartman and Julie Talbert. Mary Claire Hisle made four saves in the win.

Salisbury scored the first four goals of the afternoon, and throughout the early stages, the Jumbos struggled to keep pace with the Sea Gulls, who averaged almost 17 goals per game coming into the contest.

But Tufts (10-1) answered with a flurry, tying the game at six just before the half with two goals from Games, two goals from Colette Smith and one each from Claire Wright and Lawliss.

In the second, Salisbury responded nicely to the Jumbos’ challenge, pushing out to a 12-9 lead. Tufts would make it 12-10 when Lawliss registered her fourth goal of the game with just over 15 minutes left in regulation.

The two teams traded tallies down the stretch, with Sami Rothstein and Caroline Walter — the latter of which cut it to one with 4:04 to go — scoring for Tufts.

But the Jumbos couldn’t break through, as Salisbury controlled the pace over the last minute to put the game away.

