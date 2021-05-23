In winning his first series as captain, Patrice Bergeron’s leadership was on full display

But this is his time now, and after the performance he put in Sunday night in leading the Bruins past the Capitals in the first round of the playoffs, it’s clearer than ever this is his team now too.

Besides, with a certain 6-foot-9 shadow hanging around for the past 14 years, there was little Bergeron could do but sit and wait.

Patrice Bergeron never needed a “C” stitched to his sweater to take on a leadership role with the Bruins. His hockey DNA long ago determined the type of player he would be, and with every passing year of his tenure in Boston, his capacity to model the right behavior has only grown in strength and depth.

And if the torch hadn’t passed metaphorically enough from hulking defenseman Zdeno Chara to the sublime center who had been his teammate for so long, there they were at game’s end Sunday, an exclusive club of two along the handshake line, the former captain congratulating the current one.

Bergeron scored twice in the Bruins’ 3-1 win over Washington, a second-period knuckler from the middle of the ice that gave his team a 2-0 lead, and a third period unassisted beauty off a turnover that stopped Washington dead in its tracks. It was Bergeron’s line on the ice when the Capitals made it a game, a goal from Conor Sheary just 11 seconds into the third cutting the lead to 2-1. So it was only fitting that it was Bergeron’s line that made sure to get it back, too.

It was Bergeron himself who picked up the puck from TJ Oshie’s mistake, turned toward Ilya Samsonov’s goal, and fired the puck into the upper left corner for the 3-1 lead. At a time when the Capitals were getting every chance at the net, pushing and swarming and peppering and smothering Tuukka Rask, Bergeron took his one chance and made it count, just like a captain should.

“He’s been one of our many leaders for years now, now he just has the captain’s letter on his chest,” Rask said. “He hasn’t changed at all. Everyone knows what kind of player and person he is, especially in a clutch game like tonight. Nobody should be surprised that he scored a goal or two.”

Lauding a guy like Bergeron is easy. As coach Bruce Cassidy put it, “we could talk about him all night.” But here’s the thing — sometimes, when you’re as good and as consistent and as solid and as even-keeled as Bergeron is, you risk being left out of a conversation that veers so easily toward Brad Marchand’s antics or David Pastrnak’s exploits. It was Pastrnak’s opening goal that was destined for the highlight reels Sunday, his through-the-legs, through-the-crease poke past Samsonov that got the Bruins going.

But even if we’re not talking about Bergeron enough, everyone in Black and Gold is listening to him. And that’s what matters. He raises the level of everyone around him, challenging them to meet his level of commitment to details, to training, to working, and to leading. He reigns Marchand in from dumb penalties and he pushes Pastrnak out of occasional funks. He welcomes Taylor Hall with open arms and willingly shares a spotlight with Charlie McAvoy, the heir apparent to locker room leadership.

With the star of stars leading the way, just look at what the Bruins best players did this series: A quick overtime strike by Marchand to win Game 2, or the “greasy” pure effort goal by Hall that forced the extra session. Hall’s beautiful move in Game 3, a lift and flick past Samsonov, or the pure effort of that Craig Smith sprint that finally ended that long night of double OT hockey. The awakening of Pastrnak across the last two games, and of course, the four goals in total from Bergeron.

When your stars outshine their stars as they did this series — and make no mistake, the Bruins’ stars earned their paychecks and then some, rising to the occasion from Rask on out — you have to credit Bergeron, the undisputed hub of this spoked B.

“He’s certainly a guy that has led this team for a lot of years, but this is his first year with the C on it, he wants to sort of put his signature on this club, regular season and now the playoffs,” Cassidy said. “I’m sure he’s digging a little bit deeper, if that’s even possible for him. He shows up every night, and gives it all he’s got.

“I’m happy to see him get his first series as a captain.”

Bergeron, in typical fashion, wasn’t quite ready to make it about himself. He’s won plenty of playoff series across his Bruins tenure — enough to hoist a Stanley Cup in 2011 — so I asked him if it felt different to do it as a captain.

“I don’t know,” he admitted. “I feel like we’re a team, it feels special to win together, everyone chipping in and contributing. I’ve said it all along. I have a great leadership group and core that, we’re really close to each other and rely on each other as well to lead. I haven’t really thought about it. It’s a good question. I’m just happy we got the win and finished it off and we can look forward to round two.”

Back when the Bruins announced Bergeron as Chara’s successor on Jan. 7, the team released a video that revealed a locker room prank, one that initially named Marchand the captain, going as far as handing Marchand his own captain’s jersey. But even as he tried, Marchand couldn’t keep up the ruse.

“I think we all know who the real captain is,” he said.

Indeed we do.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.