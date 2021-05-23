Cable car plunges in Italy, killing at least 11 people

A cable car plunged to the ground Sunday near the top of a mountain in the northwestern region of Piedmont in Italy, killing at least 11 people and seriously injuring two minors, authorities said.

The cable car was traveling at a height of nearly 40 feet from the Lake Maggiore area to Mottarone Mountain, a nearly 5,000-foot peak, when it suddenly fell near a forest around 1 p.m.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear, a spokesman for the military police said, and officials did not yet know the nationalities of the people involved in the accident.