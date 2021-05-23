Cable car plunges in Italy, killing at least 11 people

A cable car plunged to the ground Sunday near the top of a mountain in the northwestern region of Piedmont in Italy, killing at least 11 people and seriously injuring two minors, authorities said.
The cable car was traveling at a height of nearly 40 feet from the Lake Maggiore area to Mottarone Mountain, a nearly 5,000-foot peak, when it suddenly fell near a forest around 1 p.m.
The cause of the accident was not immediately clear, a spokesman for the military police said, and officials did not yet know the nationalities of the people involved in the accident.
Video footage from the area showed a white and red cable car crushed against a spruce tree, with the cable on the car’s roof severed.
The cable car service had been fully renovated in 2016, and after having been shut down during the pandemic, it began running again a month ago.
The accident appeared to be Italy’s worst cable car disaster since 1998, when a low-flying U.S. military jet cut through the cable of a ski lift in Cavalese, in the Dolomites, killing 20 people.
