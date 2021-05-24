On the next bus out of ‘Easttown’

A. There is usually something artificial about the whodunit crime genre. The seams can show on even the best of them. They tend to include wildly unlikely coincidences, detectives who happen to be personally connected to the cases they’re investigating, and, of course, a series of red herrings to toy ruthlessly with your deductive reasoning. Underneath everything — the local flavor, the acting, the ideas in play, the soundtrack — these dramas are a game taking place between the viewer and the writer. Bottom line, they are trying to screw around with you.

Q. I did not like “Mare of Easttown” from the beginning and only continue to watch because I already started. I don’t like the characters. Too much anger. Too many plots intertwining and many don’t make much sense. I knew the priest was involved from the first time I saw him. That service did not make any sense. The whole town attending a service not on a Sunday? I will finish the series, but I don’t think much of it.

Is the murderer on “Mare” Billy Ross, or his brother John, or Deacon Mark, or ex-boyfriend Dylan, or mean girl Brianna, or even, in a stretch that would be mind-blowing, Richard, that guy Mare has been seeing? Good times. “The Undoing” was one of the recent examples of a show that was all about the game — until the end, when [spoiler alert], in a twist that was clever to some, irritating to others, the person we thought dun it at the start actually did dun it.

David Tennant (left), Olivia Colman, and Arthur Darville in "Broadchurch." © ITV/Kudos

So my tolerance for some of the intertwining plots may be higher than yours. I’m just used to that kind of mishegas, which is all over one of my all-time favorites, “Broadchurch.” Like “Mare,” it’s set in a small town, so there are a lot of nutty links between the characters, the suspects, and the victims. If you’ve seen the first season of “Broadchurch,” then you know it ends with a whopper of a personal interconnection. Also, I think that life does sometimes work like that, with various people from different parts of a person’s life getting bound together in unexpected ways. I can think of too many times when I’ve experienced a coincidence and thought, “You couldn’t put this in fiction because it would seem too unreal.”

I know what you mean about the rampant anger on “Mare.” That’s a part of what I like about the show, even while all that sullenness ups the grimness quotient. Along with the usual whodunit viewer manipulations, “Mare” is about a woman who has not yet grieved the death of her son. She is angry, and joyless, and so it infects her entire world.

OK, now I’ll stop justifying my enjoyment of the show to say that I know what you mean, and I respect your opinion. I’ve certainly felt that way about whodunits that others have loved. It’s all always subjective.

MATTHEW GILBERT

