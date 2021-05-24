Baker administration delays unemployment bills again to buy more time to fix fee spike

The state Department of Unemployment Assistance on Monday again extended the due date for employers to pay their quarterly unemployment insurance bills, to allow more time for state officials to prevent a surprising spike.
Employers’ first-quarter bills are now due Aug. 2. They were originally due April 15, but last month the department extended the deadline to June 1.
The issue revolves around what is known as the solvency assessment, a portion of unemployment bills that increased by a multiple of about 16 this year, to 9.23 percent of the first $15,000 that each worker earns, up from 0.58 percent in 2020. The rate skyrocketed because federal law prevents the state from raising rates specifically for companies that laid off workers due to pandemic-related problems.
Normally, companies with layoffs are penalized, but the costs of paying unemployment benefits to workers displaced by the pandemic are being shared by all. That triggered a massive jump in the solvency assessment, with many companies facing increases of more than $1,000 per employee this year.
State lawmakers had once thought there would only be a modest increase, at most, in unemployment insurance bills after they froze the rate schedule in March. But they didn’t freeze the solvency surcharge at the time. Then the first-quarter unemployment insurance bills started showing up with the new solvency assessment, enraging many small-business owners.
In reaction, state lawmakers sent legislation last week to Governor Charlie Baker that would spread these costs of pandemic-related layoffs over 20 years. The administration is still reviewing that legislation.
