Baker administration delays unemployment bills again to buy more time to fix fee spike

The state Department of Unemployment Assistance on Monday again extended the due date for employers to pay their quarterly unemployment insurance bills, to allow more time for state officials to prevent a surprising spike.

Employers’ first-quarter bills are now due Aug. 2. They were originally due April 15, but last month the department extended the deadline to June 1.

The issue revolves around what is known as the solvency assessment, a portion of unemployment bills that increased by a multiple of about 16 this year, to 9.23 percent of the first $15,000 that each worker earns, up from 0.58 percent in 2020. The rate skyrocketed because federal law prevents the state from raising rates specifically for companies that laid off workers due to pandemic-related problems.