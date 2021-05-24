Canton contractor retaliated against employees in federal OT investigation, Labor Department says

Owner Charles Capone then forced other employees to either admit to being an informant or to declare that they worked fewer overtime hours than the investigation revealed, the suit states.

The owner of a Canton contracting company under federal investigation for unpaid overtime wages allegedly threatened to “go after” a former employee he suspected of being responsible for the probe and then made false accusations to her new employer that she was “sneaky and a thief,” according to a lawsuit seeking a preliminary injunction against Capone Bros. filed by the US Labor Department in US District Court in Boston.

The Labor Department, run by former Boston mayor Martin J. Walsh, announced Monday that it had obtained the preliminary injunction against Capone, barring him from retaliating or discriminating against current and former employees who cooperate with the ongoing inquiry.

“Threats by an employer clearly discourage workers from speaking up when their rights have been violated, or simply when they have questions about their pay,” Carlos Matos, district director of the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division in Boston, which conducted the investigation, said in a statement. “The more vulnerable the worker, the more these threats intimidate. The law is clear in its prohibition of this sort of behavior by an employer, and in its protections for employees who cooperate with the Department of Labor during an investigation.”

Matthew Feeney, the Quincy attorney representing Capone Bros., said in an e-mail: “Our clients strongly deny the unsubstantiated allegations made by the Department of Labor and look forward to presenting its case through the judicial process.”

According to the complaint, filed in April, the office manager typically worked 50 hours a week during her time at the company between late 2015 and early 2020. She was not paid the overtime premium required by law for hours worked over 40 each week and instead had to log the extra hours in a “kiddie bank” that could be used to take time off later.

Around March 12, Capone was informed of the back wages owed to employees determined by the investigation, which relied on information provided by the office manager and other employees, the lawsuit states. Capone believed that the office manager was responsible for the investigation and threatened to “go after” her after the investigation was over, according to the complaint.

“Threatening to ‘go after’ an employee or otherwise punish workers for cooperating with a government investigation is illegal and unacceptable,” Maia Fisher, regional Solicitor of Labor in Boston, which is litigating the case, said in a statement. “We obtained this preliminary injunction to prevent egregious behavior like this from continuing during the litigation. Effective enforcement of the [Fair Labor Standards Act] depends on workers feeling safe asserting their rights. As we did in this case, we will take swift legal action to ensure that employers do not retaliate and that employees are protected when they assert their rights under the FLSA.”

