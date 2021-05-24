Workers’ groups urge Amazon shareholders State Street and Fidelity to hold the company more accountable

Ahead of Amazon’s annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday, workers’ rights advocates led by Massachusetts Jobs With Justice marched oversized ballots to the offices of two major shareholders in Boston: State Street Corp. and Fidelity Investments.

The group is urging voters to hold Amazon more accountable to workers and the communities where it operates. Similar actions are planned at shareholders’ offices in six cities.

Here’s how workers’ rights advocates want investors to vote, according to a press release.