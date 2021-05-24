fb-pixel Skip to main content

Workers’ groups urge Amazon shareholders State Street and Fidelity to hold the company more accountable

By Katie Johnston Globe Staff,Updated May 24, 2021, 1 hour ago
Critics of Amazon, including Rand Wilson of Somerville, and representatives of other worker groups walk through the financial district to present a blown-up ballot to the security desk at the headquarters of State Street Corp.Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Ahead of Amazon’s annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday, workers’ rights advocates led by Massachusetts Jobs With Justice marched oversized ballots to the offices of two major shareholders in Boston: State Street Corp. and Fidelity Investments.

The group is urging voters to hold Amazon more accountable to workers and the communities where it operates. Similar actions are planned at shareholders’ offices in six cities.

Here’s how workers’ rights advocates want investors to vote, according to a press release.

  • NO to Amazon’s Destructive Business Practices (Items 1 and 3)
  • YES on Ending Recognition and Amazon Ring Relationships with Police (Item 4)
  • YES on Cutting AWS Ties With ICE (Item 14)
  • YES on Rolling Back Anti-Competitive Monopoly Practices (Item 11)
  • YES on A Voice for Workers and the End Surveillance on Workers (Item 10)
  • YES on Stopping Racist Environmental Destruction (Item 8)
  • YES on Ending Interference Our Democracy (Item 13)
Yessenia Prodero of Jobs with Justice and representatives of other worker groups present a blown-up ballot to Brian Clement of Fidelity security.Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Katie Johnston can be reached at katie.johnston@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ktkjohnston.

