Workers’ groups urge Amazon shareholders State Street and Fidelity to hold the company more accountable

Ahead of Amazon’s annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday, workers’ rights advocates led by Massachusetts Jobs With Justice marched oversized ballots to the offices of two major shareholders in Boston: State Street Corp. and Fidelity Investments.
The group is urging voters to hold Amazon more accountable to workers and the communities where it operates. Similar actions are planned at shareholders’ offices in six cities.
Here’s how workers’ rights advocates want investors to vote, according to a press release.
- NO to Amazon’s Destructive Business Practices (Items 1 and 3)
- YES on Ending Recognition and Amazon Ring Relationships with Police (Item 4)
- YES on Cutting AWS Ties With ICE (Item 14)
- YES on Rolling Back Anti-Competitive Monopoly Practices (Item 11)
- YES on A Voice for Workers and the End Surveillance on Workers (Item 10)
- YES on Stopping Racist Environmental Destruction (Item 8)
- YES on Ending Interference Our Democracy (Item 13)
