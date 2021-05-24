At Ms. Mouse’s Art Emporium in the Public Garden, spreading a little joy is child’s play

For Sara Peattie, a.k.a. Ms. Mouse, being in the Public Garden is a wonderful opportunity to observe people. “Sometimes, based on what people take, I think I’ve figured them out,” she says. “But I know less than I did before.”

The artwork on the cart is all available for purchase at a price you choose. Ms. Mouse’s request: “Take what you like, give what you want.”

While crossing the Public Garden this summer, you may feel like you’ve stepped through the looking glass when you spy a human-size mouse quietly sitting and knitting. She’ll be next to a brightly painted cart labeled Ms. Mouse’s Art Emporium, a delightful pop-up loaded with unique creations, including finger puppets, colorful flags, tiny paintings, occasional mobiles and other adorable flotsam and jetsam.

She does know that this year more people are stopping by to play with the toys and puppets. “People — especially grown-ups — are starved for play,” says Peattie. “And they are also easily confused.”

On one recent afternoon, a visitor struggling to make a decision received impromptu help from strangers, who made enthusiastic suggestions and offered encouragement. A walk through the Public Garden and Boston Common with the new acquisitions — three finger puppets — garnered smiles and questions from others.

At Ms. Mouse’s Art Emporium in the Public Garden, finger puppets, flags, or other creations are available at whatever price the buyer chooses. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

The “choose your own price” concept throws people off, she says, because “it’s not the correct use of money.”

Of course, Ms. Mouse is a very modern mouse and has a QR code on her art emporium, so you can send her a payment via PayPal if you prefer. She also offers the opportunity for visitors to tell a story in exchange for one of her handmade works of art.

“Lately people have told me very personal stories of their difficult year,” she says. “People know Ms. Mouse doesn’t gossip.”

Ms. Mouse doesn’t speak, of course, but that doesn’t stop adults from trying to speak to her in pidgin English.

“People’s grasp of reality is very thin,” she says with a smile.

As for the artwork, Ms. Mouse’s pieces are a delight: brightly colored streaming banners that resemble dragon’s tails, papier-mâché finger puppets, mostly animals. Peattie got her start with the legendary Bread and Puppet Theater, is a founding member of the Boston Puppeteers Cooperative (puppetco-op.org), and is one of several artists responsible for many of the huge puppets featured in Boston’s First Night grand procession. The Puppeteers Cooperative is often hired to perform at school and community events, providing everything from giant bird and dragon puppets to a charming “drop-in theater” that transforms any double door into a place where magic can happen.

A couple of Ms. Mouse's creations. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

The co-op is based at Emmanuel Church in the Back Bay, where it runs a lending library program for the puppets. During the pandemic, since social distancing is important for church services, several large puppets sit in the pews of Emmanuel’s nave, filling in spaces that are roped off from parishioners, while one spectacular flower mobile hangs from the ceiling.

“We were happy to make the church feel more populated,” Peattie says.

She works primarily in the basement of the church and says that winter is the time to “repair the nets.”

“I spend the winter painting, sewing, gluing, and creating,” she says. “I paint little landscapes, often with animals. I steer away from humans because there’s so much weight to them.”

As Ms. Mouse, she’s happy to get the double-takes when passers-by discover her.

“People often tell me I’m adorable,” she says. “I know I’m adorable, but it’s nice to hear. Puppets allow you to drop your guard, and help you simplify.”