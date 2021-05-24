Recipe: Recipe: Make smoky grilled asparagus with charred scallion romesco sauce to take to a picnic

Serves 6

Asparagus are ideal to carry to a picnic because you can eat them chilled, right from the cooler, at room temperature, or hot off the grill. Here, the spears, along with scallions for a sauce, are grilled, which you can do the night before. Or char them under the broiler if you don't feel like lighting the grill (cooking time may be slightly longer). Once the scallions are crispy, chop them and toss them in a food processor with almonds, garlic, and parsley to make Romesco, the famous Catalan sauce. As you slowly stream in sherry vinegar and olive oil, the mixture won't completely emulsify; if the sauce is too thick, thin it with a little water. Pack the asparagus and the Romesco separately and head out to the picnic site.

Canola or vegetable oil (for the grill) 2 bunches (2 pounds) fresh asparagus, ends trimmed 1 bunch scallions, root ends trimmed (thinly slice the dark green on 1 scallion) Olive oil (for sprinkling) Salt and pepper, to taste ½ cup sliced almonds 1 clove garlic, coarsely chopped 4 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley 3 tablespoons sherry vinegar ½ cup olive oil 1 tablespoon water, or more if needed

1. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grill grates with oil.

2. In a large shallow bowl, toss the asparagus and scallions (reserve the dark green slices) with a generous sprinkle of olive oil, salt, and pepper.

3. Spread the asparagus and the scallions in a single layer on the grill. Cover and grill for 5 to 7 minutes, turning as necessary and watching carefully so they don't burn, or until the spears and scallions are charred and tender.

4. Roughly chop the charred scallions. In a food processor, combine the scallions, almonds, garlic, and 2 tablespoons of the parsley. Pulse until everything is finely chopped. With the food processor running, slowly stream in the sherry vinegar and the 1/2 cup olive oil. Process until almost smooth. Add 1 tablespoon water to thin the sauce, or more if needed, 1 tablespoon at a time.

5. Pack the asparagus in a to-go container and garnish with the remaining 2 tablespoons parsley and sliced scallion. Pack the Romesco sauce separately. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick