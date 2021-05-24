2-year-old killed after being struck by SUV at campground in Vermont

A child died after being hit by a vehicle at a campground in Vermont on Sunday, according to police.

Vermont State Police said at approximately 5:09 p.m. a 48-year-old woman driving a 2021 Ford Explorer hit the child after she stopped on a dirt road near a campsite at Brookside Campground in Enosburg to let a 7-year-old passenger out of her vehicle.

The 2-year-old girl had been on the side of the road and walked in front of her car, police said. The child was taken to Northwestern Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries, police said. Vermont State Police said the child and was not visible to the driver, who traveling no more than 3 miles per hour, and impairment was not a contributing factor in the accident. The driver was not cited or ticketed, according to police.