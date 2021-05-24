3 more charged in Providence mass shooting that injured 9

PROVIDENCE — Three more people were charged in a shooting in Providence that injured nine people.
David Carides, 23, Daniel Carides, 26, and a 17-year-old were arrested by Providence police Saturday at 34 Dorchester Ave.
They’re charged in connection with the shooting on Carolina Avenue on May 13 that police described as the largest mass shooting in the city’s history. David Carides, who lives at the home on Carolina Avenue, was among those injured in the shooting.
Eight people suffered gunshot wounds and a ninth was hit by shattered glass when a group of men in a pickup truck drove up to the house and opened fire on a group of people on a porch. Two people on the porch returned fire, police have said. Authorities have described the shooting as a coordinated gang attack.
Advertisement
The 17-year-old and Daniel Carides were charged with felony assault with a firearm, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and firing in a compact area. David Carides was charged with possession of a firearm prohibited. Daniel and David Carides were being held at the Adult Correctional Institutions on $100,000 surety bail, and the 17-year-old was being held at the Rhode Island Training School.
Seven people have now been charged in the incident. Ricardo Cosme Tejada, 20, Jordanny Britto, 20, Reynaldo Rivera, 19, and George Rios, 18, were charged a few days after the shooting.
Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.