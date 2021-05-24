3 more charged in Providence mass shooting that injured 9

PROVIDENCE — Three more people were charged in a shooting in Providence that injured nine people.

David Carides, 23, Daniel Carides, 26, and a 17-year-old were arrested by Providence police Saturday at 34 Dorchester Ave.

They’re charged in connection with the shooting on Carolina Avenue on May 13 that police described as the largest mass shooting in the city’s history. David Carides, who lives at the home on Carolina Avenue, was among those injured in the shooting.