37,000 flag display set to return to Boston Common this week, ahead of Memorial Day

The sea of red, white, and blue that accompanies the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund’s annual display of more than 37,000 American flags will return to Boston Common on Thursday, reviving the tradition after the COVID-19 pandemic severely limited it in 2020.

The display will come to the Common on May 27, and come down on Memorial Day, May 31. Each flag is planted at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument and “represents every brave Massachusetts service member who gave his or her life defending our country since the Revolutionary War,” according to the fund, which organizes the event each year.

“The completed garden is a breathtaking tribute to the true meaning of Memorial Day and a powerful message of community support to the families of these fallen heroes that their sacrifices will never be forgotten,” the organization wrote on their website.