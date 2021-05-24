Boston-area groups to hold marches and vigils Tuesday remembering George Floyd, one year after his killing

The NAACP is holding a moment of silence at 9:29 a.m. Tuesday via their Facebook page . “#WeAreDoneDying,” a post promoting the event reads. The organization is also holding a virtual day of action and encouraging participants to call their state senators to advocate for the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

Floyd’s killing, captured on video, set off demonstrations across the country and sparked a national reckoning about police brutality, racial injustice, and the role of policing in society.

Several groups in Greater Boston and beyond have planned events on Tuesday marking one year since George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin.

Mass Action Against Police Brutality is hosting what they are calling a “nationwide protest” that begins Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Boston’s Franklin Park. The protest will be led by families impacted by police violence, according to an Instagram post about the event. Participants are set to gather on Blue Hill Avenue, near the entrance to the Franklin Park Zoo.

Diverse People United is scheduled to hold a candlelight vigil on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Lynn’s Red Rock Park to “take a moment to gather, honor, and reflect on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death.” The vigil will also honor “all the lives lost to police brutality since George Floyd.”

Community groups in Milton and Mattapan are co-sponsoring the “March for George and Justice” on Tuesday, which will take marchers from Milton to Mattapan beginning at 5:30 p.m. Participants are asked to meet at the Parkway United Methodist Church at 158 Blue Hills Parkway in Milton. They will then march one mile to Mattapan’s Walker Playground at 550 Norfolk St., where a rally will be held at 7 p.m. State Rep. Brandy Fluker Oakley and other officials will speak.

