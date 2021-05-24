Boston firefighters union endorses Essaibi George for Boston mayor

Essaibi-George is one of several declared candidates for the corner office in a pool that includes Acting Mayor Kim Janey , fellow councilors Andrea Campbell and Michelle Wu , state Representative Jon Santiago, former city economic chief John Barros .

The campaign confirmed the endorsement of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 718 in a statement and said a briefing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday at Florian Hall, the union headquarters in Dorchester.

The Boston firefighters union has endorsed City Councilor-at-Large Annissa Essaibi George in the crowded mayoral race, her campaign said Monday.

Earlier this month, Essaibi George secured the endorsement of another prominent figure in public safety, former Boston police Commissioner William G. Gross.

“It was an easy decision,” Gross, who abruptly retired in February, told the Globe two weeks ago when his endorsement was announced.

His endorsement comes amid continued discussion about police reform in the city and a metastasizing scandal involving Gross’s successor, Dennis White, who’s locked in an ugly legal battle against City Hall in an effort to keep his job after decades-old domestic violence allegations surfaced following his appointment.

Indeed, several major candidates have tried to frame themselves as progressive agents of change when it comes to public safety.

Campbell, for instance, wants to slash the city’s Police Department budget by about $50 million and reroute that money toward public health, economic justice, and youth development.

Wu recently issued a plan for police reform through union contract negotiations. She committed to fight “for clear steps for systemic reform through the collective bargaining process as Mayor of Boston.”

Both Wu and Campbell have refused to accept campaign donations from the police union.

But since announcing her candidacy in February, Essaibi George has been more open to sustaining relations with police, and has been open to accepting campaign donations.

While Essaibi George has spoken about the importance of implementing some changes to policing, including a new review board, she has also spoken of the need to support police officers and said Boston needs to hire more officers. She was among the minority of councilors who voted last month against restrictions on the police use of military-style deployment tactics to quell crowd disturbances.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This is a breaking news story that will be updated.





