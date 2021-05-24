Chelmsford police officer jumps into lake to rescue swimmer

The swimmers got into trouble after one attempted to swim after a plastic float that had blown away in the wind and began to panic when he could no longer feel the bottom below him and his brother swam after him, said Chelmsford police Chief James M. Spinney in a statement. Both swimmers were transported to Lowell General Hospital for evaluation after their rescue.

A swimmer was rescued Sunday evening at Freeman Lake in Chelmsford by a police officer who was out on patrol after a woman yelling frantically alerted him to two male swimmers flailing in the water and shouting for help, police said.

Chelmsford police Officer Derek Hill was conducting routine patrols near the town’s Varney playground when, as he approached the steps leading down to the beach on Adams Street he heard the woman screaming that someone was drowning, around 4:30 p.m. Hill then saw “multiple people flailing in the water approximately 30 to 35 feet from the shore,” Spinney said.

One of the two swimmers was brought ashore by other swimmers in the area and Hill swam approximately 40 feet out to the other swimmer, who was seen “bobbing up and down in the water, flailing his arms and calling for help,” Spinney said. Hill was able to bring a plastic float to the swimmer and lift him aboard the float with the assistance of a bystander.

The swimmer “indicated he was feeling dizzy and had swallowed a lot of water” and was pulled to shore by Hill and the bystander, Spinney said.

“Officer Hill showed quick thinking and decisive action during this rescue and he should be commended for immediately taking control of the situation in the way he did,” Spinney said. “Every second counts in a drowning scenario, and this type of reaction illustrates the training our officers undergo. We are so fortunate that Officer Hill was in the right place at the right time, and that tragedy was avoided. We also would like to thank the bystanders who took action as well and assisted in the rescue.”

