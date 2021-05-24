Crowd of over 100 gathered for fight Sunday on Plymouth beach

A crowd of about 100 to 150 people gathered at White Horse Beach in Plymouth on Sunday afternoon for what appeared to be a loosely organized boxing match, police said.
Police received a call about 2:45 p.m. reporting a possible fight at the entry to the beach, and a Plymouth sergeant and two officers arrived at the scene to find the crowd dispersing, Captain Kevin Manuel said in an interview Monday. They did not make any arrests, he said.
Later, a community member told police about a video posted to Instagram that showed two men in boxing gloves at the beach and person who appeared to be officiating a fight between the men, Manuel said. The video has since been removed,
Advertisement
“It looks like it was kind of an organized boxing match. At this point, we have no victim, we have no suspects, but this is still under investigation,” he said.
Manuel said both the fighters and the crowd could be charged with disorderly conduct, and if the men who fought are identified, they could face charges for the violence.
“Even two consenting adults can’t go out in public and have a mutual agreement to assault each other,” he said. “You can’t agree to assault and battery.”
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.