Firefighters battling two-alarm fire in Franklin condo complex

Firefighters were battling a fire at a condominium complex in Franklin on Monday afternoon.
At 2:52 p.m. Franklin police tweeted that the Franklin Fire Department was “dealing with a large fire” on Franklin Crossing Road.
“Please avoid area,” the tweet said. “No access into complex at this time.”
At 3:19 p.m. the Franklin Fire Department tweeted that a second alarm had been struck.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
@FranklinMAfire dealing with a large fire on Franklin Crossing Road. Please avoid area. No access into complex at this time. pic.twitter.com/EBnIbbEcg2— Franklin Police (@franklinpolice) May 24, 2021
Second alarm pic.twitter.com/QtmbpwvYmO— Franklin Fire (@FranklinMAfire) May 24, 2021
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.