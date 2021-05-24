Firefighters battling two-alarm fire in Franklin condo complex

At 2:52 p.m. Franklin police tweeted that the Franklin Fire Department was “dealing with a large fire” on Franklin Crossing Road.

Firefighters were battling a fire at a condominium complex on Franklin Crossing Road on Monday afternoon.

“Please avoid area,” the tweet said. “No access into complex at this time.”

At 3:19 p.m. the Franklin Fire Department tweeted that a second alarm had been struck.

