Former Boston police sergeant to plead guilty to conspiracy and embezzlement charges

William Baxter was a supervisor from at least March 2015 to June 2016 at the department’s Hyde Park evidence warehouse, where he repeatedly reported working full overtime shifts despite leaving hours early — and ultimately pocketed more than $9,223 for time he falsely claimed to have worked, federal prosecutors said in court records.

A former Boston police sergeant who allegedly signed off on fraudulent overtime slips for himself and subordinate officers will plead guilty in federal court to embezzlement and conspiracy charges in connection with an investigation of overtime fraud at the department’s evidence warehouse, according to court documents filed Monday.

He and other supervisors and officers in the Evidence Control Unit allegedly filed dozens of fraudulent overtime slips claiming they had worked full shifts they had not, according to the filings.

Baxter has agreed to plead guilty this week to one count of conspiracy to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and one count of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds, according to a plea agreement filed in US District court.

Boston police received annual grant funding of more than $10,000 between 2015 and 2019 from the Departments of Justice and Transportation, according to the documents.

Baxter’s attorney, Robert Sheketoff, could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon. A spokeswoman for Acting US Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Members of the Evidence Control Unit were responsible for storing, cataloging, and retrieving evidence at the warehouse and were eligible for overtime pay of 1½ times their regular hourly rate, prosecutors said. Beginning in at least March 2015, members of the unit regularly left overtime shifts two or more hours early while submitting fraudulent overtime slips, according to authorities.

So-called purge overtime shifts were focused on removing old, unneeded evidence from the warehouse and were supposed to take place on weekdays from 4 to 8 p.m., prosecutors said. But the warehouse was often closed and locked long before 8 p.m., sometimes as early as 6 p.m., on days that members of the unit claimed to have worked until the end of the shift, according to the filings.

“Kiosk” shifts involved collecting and destroying prescription drugs held in kiosks in each of Boston’s police districts and were scheduled for one Saturday each month. On those shifts, officers routinely claimed to have worked 8½ hours despite having finished early, often within four hours, prosecutors said.

“Baxter and [other] supervisors in the ECU … routinely agreed to endorse overtime slips for themselves and their subordinates certifying that they and their subordinates had worked a full four hour ‘purge’ shift or full eight and one half hour ‘kiosk’ shift when Baxter and the other supervisors knew that they had not done so,” prosecutors wrote.

For the embezzlement charge, Baxter faces a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison, supervised release for three years, and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain associated with the crime. For the conspiracy charge, he faces a possible sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000, according to prosecutors.

Baxter is the latest former or current Boston police official to plead guilty as a result of the evidence warehouse investigation. In mid-May, former sergeant George Finch and Officer Michael Murphy separately agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy and embezzlement charges.

