Homebound vaccination program expands Monday in Mass.

“Beginning Monday, May 24, the Administration will expand the state’s Homebound Vaccination Program to support in-home vaccinations for all eligible residents who are unable to get to a vaccine site,” the statement said. “This expansion will support continued vaccination of hard-to-reach populations and supports the Administration’s goal to make COVID-19 vaccines readily available.”

Governor Charlie Baker’s administration had announced the expansion of the homebound vaccination drive in a statement Friday.

Massachusetts is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination program for residents confined to their homes on Monday.

The program, the statement said, was initially launched March 29 for people who met certain federal criteria, such as requiring “significant supports” to leave home for medical appointments.

But starting Monday, officials the said, the program’s opening the floodgates, with “any individual who has trouble getting to a vaccine site” now “eligible for the homebound program.”

Here’s what you do: call 833-983-0485 to register for an in-home vaccination. That line, officials said, is open weekdays from 9 am to 5 pm, with translation services available in over 100 languages.

“After registering, individuals will be called within five business days by the state’s Homebound Vaccine Provider, Commonwealth Care Alliance, to schedule an appointment,” the statement said. “It may take some time to get an appointment, and the quickest way to get vaccinated remains to schedule an appointment at a vaccination site by visiting VaxFinder.mass.gov.”

Officials said the homebound program’s primarily using the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which had a hiccup in April when authorities paused its use for 11 days to investigate reports of a very small number of people who suffered a blood clotting issue after receiving the J&J shot, out millions of Americans who’ve gotten it.

The Baker administration in Friday’s statement called the J&J jab “a safe and effective vaccine that only requires one visit to an individual’s home.”

The program is offering the two-shot Pfizer vaccine to residents in the 12-17 age bracket, officials said.

Homebound youth, the statement said, are encouraged to register for the program by May 28 to ensure an in-home vaccination can be scheduled for June.

Separately, Boston Medical Center on Monday is operating a vaccination clinic at Boston Arts Academy for students, the school said via Facebook.

“The first day of Boston Medical Center’s COVID vaccination clinic at BAA is Monday, May 24, for BAA students & families, ages 12 & up,” the academy said last week in a Facebook posting. “Consent forms for those age 12-17 are available in the main office or online at bit.ly/baavaxclinic and can be turned into the office.”

On Sunday, the academy posted that the clinic’s available to “BAA students and their families, ages 12 and up, both with or without health insurance,” and the school saidi Monday via Facebook that it was “so excited to host a Covid-19 vaccination clinic for BAA and CASH [Community Academy of Science and Health] students, staff, and families thanks to our partnership with Boston Medical Center!”

As of Sunday, more than 3.4 million residents had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Massachusetts, per the official stats. People are considered fully vaccinated once they receive two shots, spaced weeks apart, of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or of the single-dose J&J poke.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.