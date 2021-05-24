Lost hiker and injured climber rescued in New Hampshire

Gabriella Salamanca, 24, of Barnstead, N.H. was reported missing by her husband at approximately 6 p.m. and her car was found parked at the Hidden Valley Scout Camp in Gilmanton.

On Friday the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was asked to search for a woman who went missing while hiking at Mt. Shannon in Gilmanton, N.H., officials said in a press release.

A missing hiker was located and an injured climber was rescued in two separate incidents in New Hampshire over the weekend, officials said.

She had left to go hiking at about 12 p.m. and cell phone forensics showed that she summited Mt. Shannon at 1:30 p.m. and was in the area of Goat Pasture Hill and the Red Trail approximately four hours later, officials said.

Salamanca was eventually located about 50 yards off of the Anna Goat Red Trail at 12.45 a.m. Saturday, and she was reunited with her family at 1:35 a.m., officials said. Salamanca had gotten lost after reaching the summit and she had no cell phone service, and her battery ran out around 5 p.m., officials said in the release.

The second incident occurred Sunday, when a climber suffered multiple injuries when she fell approximately 40 feet while climbing on Cathedral Ledge in Bartlett, N.H.

Sheri Li, 27, of Baltimore, Md. was rescued by the Mountain Rescue Service and carried in a litter to an ambulance that brought her Memorial Hospital in North Conway.





